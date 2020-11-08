Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of Shreevats Goswami of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Stoinis’ all-round display lifts Delhi to the final

The Delhi Capitals turned in an aggressive batting performance to fashion a 17-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter the IPL 2020 final. Marcus Stoinis’ all-round display (38 off 27 balls and 3-26) was the cornerstone of Delhi’s win in a match they dominated from the start. A total of 189/3 in 20 overs was beyond Hyderabad’s reach once they lost early wickets.

Opting to bat first, Delhi’s move to open with Stoinis paid dividends in the form of an 86-run first-wicket stand with Shikhar Dhawan (78 off 50) in 8.2 overs. A shellshocked Hyderabad leaked runs, dropped catches and gave away runs with misfields. Shimron Hetmyer (42 off 22) provided the finishing touches.

Hyderabad’s chase never got off the ground after captain David Warner fell in the second over. A double strike from Stoinis in the fifth over killed off the contest, although Kane Williamson (67 off 45) kept the interest alive with some controlled aggression. Kagiso Rabada (4-29) ensured there were no comebacks for Hyderabad.

Delhi will meet Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday.

Relive the match as it happened...

Marcus Stoinis of the Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi on November 8, 2020. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of Priyam Garg of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Priyam Garg of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a sixer. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad is clean bowled by Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

HALF TIME REPORT: Dhawan-Stoinis blitz lifts Delhi to 189/3

The Delhi Capitals turned in an aggressive batting performance in IPL 2020, and that helped them reach a winning position against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi tonight. A total of 189/3 in 20 overs is a winning score, especially if they can put Hyderabad under pressure with early wickets.

The move to open with Marcus Stoinis (38 runs off 27 balls) paid off as he and Shikhar Dhawan rattled up 86 for the first wicket in 8.2 overs. That blitzkrieg shock Hyderabad so much that they were completely out of sorts. Not only did they leak runs, but they also dropped catches, and there were misfields galore. They were run ragged as Shimron Hetmyer (42 off 22) led the charge in the slog overs. Hyderabad need a rousing start if they have to make a match of it.

Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Shreyas Iyer of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the qualifier 2. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shreyas Iyer of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the qualifier 2. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shahbaz Nadeem of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer (right) with Hyderabad captain David during the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

