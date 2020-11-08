Stoinis’ all-round display lifts Delhi to the final
The Delhi Capitals turned in an aggressive batting performance to fashion a 17-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad to enter the IPL 2020 final. Marcus Stoinis’ all-round display (38 off 27 balls and 3-26) was the cornerstone of Delhi’s win in a match they dominated from the start. A total of 189/3 in 20 overs was beyond Hyderabad’s reach once they lost early wickets.
Opting to bat first, Delhi’s move to open with Stoinis paid dividends in the form of an 86-run first-wicket stand with Shikhar Dhawan (78 off 50) in 8.2 overs. A shellshocked Hyderabad leaked runs, dropped catches and gave away runs with misfields. Shimron Hetmyer (42 off 22) provided the finishing touches.
Hyderabad’s chase never got off the ground after captain David Warner fell in the second over. A double strike from Stoinis in the fifth over killed off the contest, although Kane Williamson (67 off 45) kept the interest alive with some controlled aggression. Kagiso Rabada (4-29) ensured there were no comebacks for Hyderabad.
Delhi will meet Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday.
HALF TIME REPORT: Dhawan-Stoinis blitz lifts Delhi to 189/3
