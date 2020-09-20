Dubai: Delhi Capitals are favourites to win against Kings XI Punjab in Match 2 of IPL 2020, at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Capitals are a relatively young side that finished third last season behind Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. So they would only be keen to do better and have a balanced side that can take them into the play-offs.
Kings XI never touched the high of 2014, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. The team led by the prolific run-getter KL Rahul is a blend of experienced campaigners like Glen Maxwell, who is in excellent form, and a bunch of exciting youngsters. But it will take something special from them to derail Capital’s bid for a winning start.
Follow the match live here:
Match on for Delhi Capitals after Stoinis blows
A target of 158 should be within the reach of Kings XI Punjab batting line-up, though the wicket is offering some grip to the spinners. KL Rahul & Co will have to cast a wary eye on Delhi Capitals’ Ravi Bishnoi, who has the variation to fox the overseas batsmen in their line-up while left-arm spinner Axar Patel is also an old hand at the IPL.
Delhi Capitals, one of the dark horses to win the IPL this year, saw their innings coming apart in the face of some disciplined bowling till Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis came up with some lusty blows to score 53 off 21 balls. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant had done a major repair job before that.
Mohammad Shami showed he had shaken off his rust from the lockdown quickly – first by giving two breakthroughs and taking three wickets at an economy of 3.75.
And yes, it seems we will hear more from young debutant Ravi Bishnoi, who was very impressive to finish with figures of 4-0-22-1.
