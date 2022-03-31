09:38PM



Lucknow stage a gigantic chase to nail big victory

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Kolkata: IPL newcomers Lucknow Super Giants scripted an epic win in their second match of IPL 2022 when they beat four-time champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets at the Brabourne Stadium this evening.

Chasing a mammoth target of 211 for an improbable victory, Lucknow batters got their act together – capping on a silken 99-run stand between openers KL Rahul (40 off 26 balls) and Quinton de Kock (61 of 45).

The newly stitched Lucknow batting line-up did well to keep with the asking rate as West Indian Evin Lewis cracked 55 off 23 deliveries (six fours, three sixes) while young Ayush Badoni supported him with a cameo of 19 off nine balls to take them over the line.

While CSK remained winless after two games, such a win will be a huge boost for Lucknow’s campaign this season.

Tough ask for Lucknow

Deepak Hooda spanks Bravo with a straight drive for four. We are inside last five overs and the asking rate is hovering close to 14, which means he and Evin Lewis need a really big over from here to be in with a chance. Looks difficult, but stranger things have happened in IPL.

09:12PM



Breakthrough for CSK

Rahul departs after a characteristic 40 as his top edge off Dwaine Pretorious is lapped up by Rayudu at fine leg - a really good catch. Next man Manish Pandey succumbs to the pressure and CSK seems to have a foot on the door now.

08:55PM



Will CSK pay for dropped catches?

The dew factor is making lives difficult for the Chennai bowlers as Lucknow coast to 90 without loss after nine overs when timeout is taken. Chennai have the runs to play with, but two dropped catches by Moeen Ali and Tushar Deshpande is slightly worrying at the moment.

08:36PM



Lucknow openers get into rhythm

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock unleash a range of pleasing strokes around the wicket against the somewhat inexperienced seam attack of Tushar Deshpande and debutant Mahendra Chaudhury. Such the start they needed, though there is a long way to go.

Chennai batters run amok on lively wicket

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings batters came out with a sense of purpose as Robin Uthappa (50 off 27 balls) and Shivam Dube (49 off 30) shone the brightest to take them to an imposing total of 210 for seven wickets against Lucknow Super Giants this evening.

The green top at Brabourne Stadium prompted Lucknow skipper KL Rahul to choose to field, but none of his seam bowlers failed to make an impact against Uthappa – who played the opener’s role.

Ravi Bishnoi was the only bowler who could withstand the onslaught, finishing with figures of 4-0-24-2.

A 200-plus total is more than a par score on such perfect batting conditions, but Rahul and Quinton de Kock has to give them cracker of a start...

07:31PM



Jadeja in after Rayudu's exit

Bishnoi shows great ability to soak in pressure as he finishes with 2/24 from his four overs. Rayudu perishes in trying to hoist the leggie across the line on 27, and this brings out the new captain. Does MSD need to come out to bat at all? We will know soon.

07:10PM



Dube takes charge

Shivam Dube, promoted at No.4 by CSK, takes over from where Uthappa and Moeen had left off. Krunal Pandya, the experienced spinner alongwith Deepak Hooda as the sixth bowler, fail to create any impact as Bishnoi is the only one who has posed some questions.

06:51PM



CSK on way to a huge total

It took Ravi Bishnoi to catch Uthappa playing from the crease and was leg before soon on reaching 50-mark. However, CSK reach the 100-mark even before the 10th over and a 200-plus total is very much a reality on this surface.

06:39PM



A top-notch 50 by Uthappa

The former Indian batter, who had spent most of the last season in the dugout, completes a classy half-century (off 25 balls) at the Brabourne. He and Moeen Ali had been milking the Lucknow attack ever so easily as CSK are really looking to go on for a big total now.

06:25PM



A profitable powerplay

CSK are unfazed at the early loss of Ruturaj Gaekwad, run out due to smart piece of work by Ravi Bishnoi. Uthappa, of course, is so pleasing to the eye while Moeen Ali also means business as he strikes Avesh Khan over square leg for a six. They have crossed the 50-run mark after five overs.

Eventful first over

The action livens up straightaway...Robin Uthappa, who has come out to open as Devon Conway is dropped, finds his timing right with two fours on either side of the wicket. Avesh Khan retaliates with a bouncer on a green top which strikes Uthappa on the helmet as he takes his eyes off the ball.

05:36PM



Lucknow win toss, to field

KL Rahul wins the toss and decides to bowl - which seems to be forming into a template now. The Brabourne wicket has a covering of grass and Lucknow has brought in Andrew Tye in the playing XI. A lot depends on the kind of start Ruturaj Gaekwad and Devon Conway can give the yellow shirts!

Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions who have a reputation of being slow starters, will look to shake off their loss in the opening game as an aberration as they take on debutants Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2022 fixture this evening.

They are likely to be boosted by the presence of Moeen Ali, the seasoned England allrounder, who has now completed his quarantine period and can provide the muscle at the top of the order.

The KL Rahul-led newcomers, meanwhile, will also be keen to log their first points in the tournament – though the job will not be easy. They will, however, be boosted by the availability of two world class overseas allrounders Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder to choose from.