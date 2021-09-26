RCB skipper Kohli exits after 51-run partnership with Maxwell against Mumbai Image Credit: IPL

Welcome once again to the IPL 2021 in UAE coverage. Sai Prasad and Hussain Yousuf join the Gulf News experts to take us through a nail-biter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians

10:01PM

Match Summary

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The Royal Challengers Bangalore put their IPL campaign back on track with a rousing 54-run win over the Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday (September 26, 2021). Harshal Patel’s hat-trick capped an all-round performance from RCB, after half-centuries from Virat Kohli (51 runs off 42 balls) and Glen Maxwell (56 off 37) lifted them to 165/6 in 20 overs, a score which was much less than what the start promised.

When Mumbai started in electric fashion, it looked as if RCB’s lethargy in the slog overs would come back to haunt them. After openers Rohit Sharma (43 off 28) and Quinton de Kock (24 off 23) posted 57 runs, Yuzvendra Chahal (3-11) and Maxwell (2-23) struck in succession to reduce Mumbai to 93/4, and they never recovered. Harshal Patel (4-17) killed off the contest with a hat-trick.

RCB’s first win in the UAE after two losses keep them in the third spot in the standings with 12 points, while Mumbai slid to seventh place. Only Sunrisers Hyderabad are below them.

09:55PM



09:55PM



09:49PM



09:48PM



09:43PM



09:41PM



09:35PM



09:24PM



09:21PM



09:16PM



09:14PM



09:07PM



08:57PM



08:55PM



08:41PM



08:31PM



08:28PM



08:22PM



08:07PM



Kohli and Maxwell lift RCB to 165 against Mumbai Indians

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s promise of a mammoth total against the Mumbai Indians failed to materialise after half-centuries from captain Virat Kohli and Glen Maxwell. They finished at 165/6, having failed to capitalise on the slog overs.

Put to bat, Kohli (51 runs off 42 balls) took charge and made light of the early loss of Devdutt Padikkal. He and K.S. Bharat (32) added 68 runs in quick time. The arrival of Glen Maxwell allowed the RCB captain to anchor the innings, and the duo strung together 51 more before AD de Villiers and Maxwell (56 off 37) added another 35.

But Bumrah (3-26) struck twice in the space of two balls, removing Maxwell and ABD, and RCB hopes of posting over 180 runs evaporated. The target of 166 is good enough if RCB can grab early wickets, and Mumbai batting has been fragile recently.

07:57PM



07:52PM



07:49PM



07:45PM



07:43PM



07:38PM



07:35PM



07:32PM



07:30PM



07:23PM



07:20PM



07:18PM



07:16PM



07:15PM



07:11PM



07:07PM



06:59PM



06:57PM



06:55PM



06:54PM



06:53PM



06:45PM



06:44PM



06:43PM



06:29PM



06:27PM



06:26PM



06:25PM



06:25PM



06:20PM



06:18PM



06:16PM



06:15PM



06:12PM



06:10PM



06:09PM



06:05PM



06:04PM



06:00PM



05:58PM



05:55PM



05:54PM



05:49PM



05:46PM



Match preview

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore seek first win in the UAE

By Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Mumbai Indians square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match, which may resemble a chess match. Can a T20 cricket match be as intriguing as a chess match? Maybe not. But there are enough ingredients to make for an exciting game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Both Mumbai and Bangalore had figured in the top four when Phase 1 in India was suspended, but they struggled for form after the action moved to the UAE. Five-time champions Mumbai lost both the games in Phase 2 and have slipped to the fifth slot. Skipper Rohit Sharma will want the misfiring mid-dle-order to start scoring, and only then can they hope to grab a playoff slot.

Bangalore looked capable of surging to their maiden title with victories forged mainly on the home ground of Chinnaswamy Stadium. Captain Virat Kohli will be keen to snap Bangalore’s losing streak in the UAE so that they can bring the campaign back on track. The form of middle-order stalwarts, AB de Villiers and Glen Maxwell, is a worry.

So these are teams with a similar predicament. Even if we don’t see a chess match, there will be a gambit or two as the teams press for a win.