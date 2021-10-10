Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad put Chennai on course for the target before skipper MS Dhoni finished the business. Image Credit: IPL

What a Qualifier that was...Gulf News readers joined the experts to watch the battle-hardened Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the Qualifier of IPL 2021 in UAE at the Dubai International Stadium this evening. While CSK have made the final, Delhi get another chance when they take on the winners of the Eliminator between RCB and KKR on Monday.

Delhi Capitals innings was boosted a late blitz by captain Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer. Image Credit: IPL

Match summary: Gaikwad, Uthappa help steer Chennai into the final

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Chennai Super Kings overcame a mid-innings wobble and a last-over drama to book a place in the final of IPL 2021. Mahendra Singh Dhoni ensured that there were no hiccups, striking three boundaries in the final over to beat the Delhi Capitals by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 10, 2021).

Ruturaj Gaikwad (70 runs off 50 balls) and Robin Uthappa (63 off 43) had set up CSK’s chase of Delhi 172 with a 110-run partnership for the second wicket. But a minor collapse ensued and Delhi bowled three fine overs to throttle CSK before Dhoni put his seal on the match.

Earlier, Delhi had posted 172/5 in 20 overs on the strength of Rishabh Pant’s knock (51 not out from 35 ) and his 83-run with Shimron Hetmyer (37 from 24), which hauled them from the troubled waters of 80/4. That was after opener Prithvi Shaw struck 60 runs from 34 balls.

All is not lost for Delhi, who go into Qualifier 2, where they await the winners of Royal Challengers and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mid-match summary: Pant and Shaw help Delhi Capitals score 172/5

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Rishabh Pant played a captain’s knock to steer the Delhi Capitals out of a slump to post 172/5 in 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 10, 2021).

Put to bat, Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw (60 runs from 34 balls) set the pace early with a stroke-filled innings, but two strikes from Josh Hazlewood and one from Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja applied the brakes.

But Pant (51 not out from 35 ) and Shimron Hetmyer (37 from 24) hauled Delhi from the troubled waters of 84/5 with an 85-run stand. An excellent over from Shardul Thakur, who gave away only in the final over, prevented Delhi from recording a higher score.

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals square off for a mouth-watering clash in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 on Sunday (October 10, 2021). A win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will put Chennai in pole position for a shot at their fourth IPL title.

If Delhi are victorious, they make the second IPL final in a row - giving them another chance to win their maiden title. The losers will get one more opportunity to make the final in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant leads a Delhi side that have impressed both in India and the UAE. A solid batting spearheaded by the fine opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw has been complemented by a bowling attack that’s strong on pace and spin.

Chennai’s batting has performed well in varying conditions and pitches. One slot in the middle-order, occupied by Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa, is a worry. So too is skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s form with the bat. The bowling has been effective in the hands of a bunch of medium-pacers.