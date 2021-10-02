Welcome to match Match No. 47 of the Indian Premier League 2021 in the UAE as Chennai Super Kings clashed with Rajasthan Royals. Gulf News readers Romit Purohit and Amarpreet Singh joined the experts to take you through the action from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
After a breather, let's get back to it!
Midway report
By A.K.S Satish, Assisrant Editor
The UAE is proving to be a favourite hunting ground for young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored his maiden century in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. Ravindra Jadeja’s cameo of 32 off 15 balls gave Chennai a total that could prove difficult for Rajasthan Royals to chase at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
However, this year, especially in the UAE leg, Gaikwad’s fighting knock against Mumbai Indians in the opener should have given him immense confidence to keep scoring the runs and claim the Orange Cap for the leading run-scorer. Such is his contribution, that he Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 101 in a total of 189 for four as wickets kept tumbling at the other end, with Rahul Tewatia being the wrecker in chief with three wickets.
Suresh Raina, who returned to his favourite No 3 spot, still couldn’t shed the rust and got out early. Faf du Plessis and Moeen made some valuable contributions, but Gaikwad did not take his foot off the pedal and remained unbeaten. Going by the trend, it’s going to be difficult for batsmen to come and play their big shots immediately, especially against the Super Kings’ disciplined attack. Hence, it’s important one of the Rajasthan batsmen stays till the end.
A Rajasthan win will make it a five-way battle for the remaining two playoff spots, with Royal Challengers Bangalore having the edge over others.
A small catch-up on the early game!
Here is the Gulf News wonderkid from Chennai!!
Match preview
Chennai Super Kings may have become the first team to reach the Indian Premier League play-offs on Thursday, but head coach Stephen Fleming said the team will not take their foot off the pedal as they take on Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi this evening.
With three more league games remaining, Chennai will aim to go on and seal a top-two finish that would give them two shots at qualifying for the October 15 final in Dubai.
Royals, who are currently on eight points, have their play-off qualification hopes hanging by a thread. They are currently seventh in the table and have a mountain to climb make it the play-offs.
A loss to CSK won’t spell their end, but it will mean that they need other results going in their favour to have any chance of qualifying.