Bumrah complained about the back injury during India’s trip of England where India played the last Test match and subsequently the ODI and T20 series. That was like when the warning bells should have rung that something is wrong with the ace bowler. Yes back stress fractures do take time to heal but then Bumrah is like a gold mine for the Indian team. He is a blockbuster bowler and making sure of his fitness is the priority of the BCCIs medical team. Yes they took him to Banglore for treatment after the injury in July but was that the right action taken for the ace speedster? Could the medical staff have sensed something is serious and got it operated? We would not know as lower back stress fractures don’t heal easily unless diagnosed well and treated by the right doctor.