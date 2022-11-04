Dubai: Ireland’s left-arm medium pacer Josh Little claims a hat-trick against New Zealand in the Super 12 clash of the Twenty20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on Friday.
The 23-year-old Little claimed the prize wicket of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner in the second, third and fourth ball of his last over to halt New Zealand’s progress in the final match of the group stage. The left-arm pacer finished his four over spell with three for 22.
It is the second hat-trick in this World Cup, UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan claimed the first one against Sri Lanka in the first round of the World Cup at Geelong on October 18.
Karthik achieved the feat few days after his 22nd birthday, claiming the wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka. Little also performed the hat-trick days after his 23rd birthday.