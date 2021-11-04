Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan discusses tonight's T20 World Cup Super-12 matches with Gulf News experts. Video Credit: Irish Eden R. Belleza / Gulf News

West Indies have been beaten by Sri Lanka in the Group 1 Super-12 T20 World Cup match at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka knock champions West Indies out T20 World Cup

A.K.S. Satish, Assistant Editor

Abu Dhabi: The young Sri Lankans played like champions against a clueless West Indies to knock the defending champions out of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Chasing a daunting target of 190, the West Indian batters didn’t show the right approach from the start. They did not take the cue from the Sri Lankan batting and continued to play their attacking brand of cricket only to fall prey.

In a hurry

Right from the start they tried to go the aerial route to score quick runs against a bowling attack that bowled to a plan. It looked like the West Indians were in a hurry to finish the contest.

The team that consisted of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer any target was attainable. But the need of the hour was to get their eye in and after that shot-making becomes easy.

Sri Lanka's cricketers celebrate after beating West Indies in the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Image Credit: AFP

In-form Sri Lankan players Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka, who is the top-scorer in the tournament, played most of their shots on the ground and rotated the strike early on. But after getting their timing right, they played their big shots, which yielded the desired results.

Buoyed by the early wicket of Gayle, left-arm pacer Binura Fernando struck again in the same over to dismiss opener Evin Lewis. Things could have been even more difficult had Sri Lankans held on to the catches offered by Nicholas Pooran, who was left off twice when he was on 4 and 10.

Play for pride

Pooran’s half-century and Hetmyer’s late assault brought the West Indies closer to the target, but never gave the confidence that they will overhaul it.

The tight bowling was backed by some brilliant catching that added more pressure on the West Indian batters. On the contrary, the West Indian bowling was wayward towards the end, especially by veterans Dwayne Bravo and Jason Holder, who combined together to give away 33 runs in two overs, including a number of wides. Had they kept those two overs tight, West Indies would have chased a smaller target, however it was not to be.

Now they can play for pride against Australia in their final game on Saturday.

09:53PM



Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs

Sri Lanka defeat West indies by 20 runs for their second win. Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 80 off 54 balls. With this loss, the defending champions are knocked out of the tournament.

09:46PM



West Indies need 34 in the last over... they need Carlos!

Hetmyer continues to take the fight to the opposition. The left-hander hits two consecutive sixes off Karunaratne to take the team past the 150-run mark. Hetmyer is batting on 68 off 48 balls. West indies are 156/8 in 19 overs, needing 34 off the last over.

09:34PM



OUT!

Bravo is bowled by Hasarnga for 2.

Bravo becomes Hasaranga’s latest victim. The veteran all-rounder stepped out to loft him over long-on only to miss the line and the ball hitting the stumps. West Indies are 131/8, their defence all but over.

09:27PM



OUT!

Holder also departs, hitting a waist-high full toss straight to Karunaratne off Shanaka. The defending champions need 73 runs off 28 ballls with three wickets in hand. Sri Lankan bowlers are not giving any easy runs and forcing the West Indian batters to take risk. In the last few overs the West Indians are falling in that trap, getting out after a few big hits.

09:18PM



OUT!

Golden duck for new man Pollard!

The defending champions are facing the barrell now. Skipper Kieron Pollard gets bowled after going for a big heave off the first ball he faced against leg-spinner Hasaranga. The leg-spinner is keeping the batters guessing with his change of pace and variation and Pollard took a huge risk and paid the penalalty. West Indies are 107/6 in 14.1 overs.

09:17PM



OUT!

Karunaratne outwits Russell to get his second wicket. The medium-pacer bangs it short of length and Russell plays the ball too early only to sky it to the bowler, who completes an easy catch. During the celebration he conveyed to his teammates that he plays with his head as much as his heart. West Indies are getting desperate now, with Hetmyer slogging three fours in the over to take the defending champions to 107/5 in 14 overs.

09:06PM



OUT!

Pooran goes, once again showing his impatience. In a bid to play over the long-off off pacer Chameera, the left-hander hits straight to substitute de Silva, who covers good ground to take a diving catch. Russell is the new batsman and a lot will depend on this pair. West Indies are 89/4 after 12 overs with Hetmyer is on 20 while Russell 1.

08:55PM



10 overs - WI 72/3 - West Indies need 118 runs from 60 balls

Spinner Theekshana and Karunaratne keep the West Indies batters quiet in the last four overs, bowling a tight line and not giving away many boundaries. Pooran’s reverse sweep off Theekshana ended a 20-ball barren run. At the half-way mark West Indies are 72/3 with Pooran on 44 and Hetmyer 7, just 10 runs behind Sri Lanka this stage. With big power-hitters like Pollard and Russell to follow, West Indies are still within reach of the target.

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer in action. Image Credit: AFP

08:46PM



8 overs - WI 59/3

Pooran and Hetmyer have their best laid plans for the chase. While Pooran goes on the offensive, Hetmeyer, who survived a close lbw call, is contend on playing the second fiddle and rotating the strike. West Indies are 59/3 after eight overs.

08:32PM



OUT!

Excellent catch by Rajapaksa at short midwicket ends Chase’s innings. The Sri Lankan dived to his left to pounce the ball from the air to pull off a blinder. After a shell-shock reaction, Chase trudges his way back to the pavilion. West Indies are 52/3 at the end of the powerplay six overs.

08:25PM



5 overs - WI 43/2

Two dropped catches might prove costly as Pooran is now striking the ball better, hitting through the line. The left-hander races to 28 off 15 balls to take West Indies to 43/2 in 5 overs.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot. Image Credit: AFP

08:15PM



3 overs - WI 19/2

Left-arm pacer Binura Fernando strikes a twin blow in his first over to leave West Indies chase in trouble. Lewis, who hit two fours in the previous two deliveries, was bowled off the last ball off the inside edge while playing away from the body. Earlier in the over, Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, goes out tamely. In trying to play over the mid-off, the left-handed opener could not get his elevation right and was caught by a leaping Asaranka. Had Theekshana held on to the catch off Nicholas Pooran it would have been even worse. After three overs, West Indies are 19/2.

08:14PM



OUT!

Evin Lewis is bowled by Binura.

08:05PM



OUT!

Chris Gayle goes for 1.

08:03PM



Mid-match summary: Asalanka continues to carry Sri Lanka on his shoulders

A.K.S. Satish, Assistant Editor

Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka rode on in-form batters Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka to score 189 for three against West Indies in the Super-12 clash at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tonight.

On a good bating surface, Sri Lankan batters showed a mature approach to keep the scoreboard ticking and scoring the odd boundaries in the early part of the innings. But with wickets in hand, they managed to score 57 runs in the last five overs, including two overs of Jason Holder and Dwayne Bravo costing West Indies 33 runs, including a number of wides.

Asalanka, during the course of his 41-ball 68, became the top-scorer in this Twenty20 World Cup, surpassing England opener Jos Buttler. The left-hander did not let the team down and started going for his shots, making up for the slow start for Nissanka, who scored 51 off 41 balls. Captain Dasun Shanaka also used the long-handle to good effect to score 25 off 14 balls.

Nine wides bowled by West Indies proved costly as the extra balls resulted in big shots.

However, going by the trend in the last few games, it won’t be difficult for West Indies to chase the target on a wicket that is playing true and allowing the batters to play their shots freed, provided they keep their wickets intact for a late assault.

07:51PM



West Indies need 190 to win and stay in World Cup

Shanaka remains unbeaten on 14 ball 25 as Sri Lanka set 190 as target for West Indies to chase after finishing their innings at 189/3 in 20 overs.

07:46PM



OUT!

Asalanka's brilliant knock of 68 off 41 balls comes to an end. Sri Lanka are 180/3 in 19 overs. The big question is can they take it past the 200-run mark...

07:41PM



18 overs - SL 170/2

Asalanka surpasses Jos Buttler to become the highest scorer in this Twenty20 World Cup. Sri Lankans have hit top gear with 16 runs coming off Holder’s 17th over and 17 off Bravo in the 18th. Sri Lanka, at 170/2 in 18 overs, must be eyeing to take the total past 200-run mark.

07:34PM



17 overs - SL 153/2

Shanaka shows his intentions clear as Sri Lanka score 16 runs off Jason Holder to move to 153/2 in 17 overs.

07:28PM



50 for Asalanka

07:26PM



OUT!

Nissanka goes trying to heave Dwayne Bravo over the square leg fence. The veteran rolled his fingers to take the pace of the ball, and the shot ended up in the hands of Shimrom Hetmeyr. Skipper Dhasun Shanaka walks in to keep the right-left paring going, to unsettle the bowlers’ line. With Asalanka also reaching his 50 it is time to shift gears. Sri Lanka are 137/2 in 16 overs.

07:19PM



50 for Nissanka

Nissanka completes a patient half-century to give Sri Lanka a good platform to launch the offensive in the final overs. The right-hander extended his impressive form to reach 51 off 39 balls. The West Indies camp looks worried as the runs are now coming in torrents, over 10 an over. Sri Lanka are 132/1 in 15 overs. Asalanka is batting on 47 off 29 balls.

07:05PM



100 up for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka reach 100 after playing some delectable shots laced between ones and twos. By finding the gaps, running hard and milking the bowling, the young team had shown that they are maturing for the big deeds. After 12 overs, Sri Lanka are 101/1 with Nissanka 34 not out and Asalanka 35 not out. Time to play big shots…

06:52PM



10 overs - SL 82/1

The West Indies bowlers have pegged back the Sri Lankan batters by not giving any room to play their shots and also varying their pace to a great length. Only one four in the last three overs. At the halfway mark, Sri Lanka are 82/1. They need to double that score to have a good chance of giving a fight to the West Indians.

06:49PM



West Indies' Ravi Rampaul tosses the ball before bowling his next delivery during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Image Credit: AP

06:38PM



7 overs - SL 61/1

Asalanka brings in the much-needed energy into the Sri Lankan batting. Runs are now coming thing and fast with a few boundaries scored in the last over, egged on by the vociferous cheering fans. They used left-arm spinner Hossein’s pace to find the right placement to reach the boundaries. After 7 overs, Sri Lanka are 61/1.

06:30PM



OUT!

Andre Russell strikes the first blow for West Indies. The tall pacer takes a low catch off his follow through in his second ball to end the stay of Perera for 29. Now Sri Lanka's other in-form batter Charith Asalanka joins Nissanka to keep the left-right combination going. Sri Lanka are 42/1.

06:25PM



5 overs - SL 42/0

Sri Lanka, after dealing in ones and twos laced with the odd boundary, are now showing their intentions to accelerate. Perera continues to play his shots and the left-hander pulls Ravi Rampaul for the first six. The in-form Nissanka is unable to find his touch today and his shots are lacking the power to take it to the boundary. Sri Lanka are 42 for no loss in 5 overs.

06:11PM



2 overs - SL 14/0

Runs trickle down as Sri Lanka make a steady start to their innings. Kusal Perera is the aggressor with two boundaries in his 13 while Pathum Nissanka is on 1. After two overs, Sri Lanka are 14 for no loss.

05:45PM



West Indies win toss, bowling first

Good evening and welcome to our second Super-12 T20 World Cup match from Group 1 of the day. West Indies have won the toss and have decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka.

The Teams

West Indies are unchanged. Left-arm pacer Binura Fernando replaces Lahiru Kumara for Sri Lanka.

SRI LANKA: 1. Kusal Perera (WK), 2. Pathum Nissanka, 3. Charith Asalanka, 4. Avishka Fernando, 5. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6. Dasun Shanaka (C) 7. Chamika Karunaratne, 8. Wanindu Hasaranga, 9. Dushmantha Chameera, 10. Maheesh Theekshana, 11. Binura Fernando.

WEST INDIES: 1. Evin Lewis, 2. Chris Gayle, 3. Roston Chase, 4. Nicholas Pooran (WK), 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Kieron Pollard (C), 7. Andre Russell, 8. Dwayne Bravo, 9. Jason Holder, 10. Ravi Rampaul, 11. Akeal Hosein.

Bouncy pitch should suit the defending champions

A.K.S. Satish, Assistant Editor

Abu Dhabi: The West Indian cricketers have always been a fan favourite as they play a brand of cricket that’s ideally suited for the Twenty20 format. The two-time champions are yet to fire in this current Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE and have left the fans across the world disappointed.

All is not lost yet. After two losses from three games, Kieron Pollard and his men believe they can change their destiny in the do-or-die clash with the Sri Lankans. Victories in the next two games, with a better run rate should help the defending champions sneak into the semi-finals.

Rebuilding process

But they are up against a brand of young Sri Lankans, who show plenty of promise despite being in the rebuilding stage. The team is well balanced and the batting and bowling complement each other in a big way. Every win will boost their confidence and make Sri Lanka a stronger unit in the future.