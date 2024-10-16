Dhaka: Controversial ex-skipper Shakib Al Hasan was expected to return home Thursday for what he says is his swan song when Bangladesh host South Africa in a two-Test series.

The series starting October 21 in Mirpur, near the capital Dhaka, is the first international cricket fixtures in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled the autocratic premier.

Sheikh Hasina fled by helicopter to India on August 5 as crowds stormed her palace in Dhaka.

More than 700 people were killed in the unrest, according to Bangladesh’s health ministry.

The 37-year-old Shakib has not returned to Bangladesh since the toppling of Hasina’s government, in which he served as a lawmaker.

Earlier this month he apologised for remaining silent during the revolution but defended his contentious decision to serve the regime it toppled.

Shakib was playing in a domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in Canada as the regime collapsed.

Even though he has not returned to Bangladesh since, he has toured Pakistan and India with the team, with the approval of the interim government.

Shakib announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said then that he wanted to play one last Test series at home.

He said in a Facebook post earlier this month that he wanted the opportunity to “say goodbye” to his fans, saying that he paid his “respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives”.

The second Test will be played in the port city of Chittagong, also called Chattogram, beginning October 29.

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, have cut fast bowler Khaled Ahmed from the squad for the visit of South Africa.

Otherwise they keep faith with the squad that celebrated a landmark 2-0 series sweep in Pakistan but also suffered a 2-0 defeat in India.

Bangladesh start the series with a stand in-coach, Trinidadian former all-rounder Phil Simmons.

Chandika Hathurusingha was suspended on Tuesday for alleged misconduct.