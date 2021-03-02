Kolkata: Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket team's head coach, was the first member of the squad to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. ''It's great to be here. I appreciate the great job done by the team here at Apollo Hospital, led by Kanta Behn (sister). I am the first member of the side to receive the vaccine, and I am sure the other members of the side will follow soon,'' he said in a video message.
