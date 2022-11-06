Dubai: The Netherlands' 13-run shock win over South Africa at the Adelaide Oval today means India have booked their spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals from Group 2. Now, one team between Pakistan and Bangladesh will join India in the last four stage.
India are on six points with one match in hand against Zimbabwe to be played later in the day, while Pakistan and Bangladesh, who both are on four points, meet each other and the winner will join India with six points.
South Africa were effectively eliminated from the tournament after their 13-run defeat to the Netherlands, who finish their Group 2 campaign with a major upset.
India won their first match against Pakistan by 4 wickets and then thrashed the Netherlands by 56 runs. They then lost their third match against South Africa by 5 wickets before getting back to winning ways by defeating Bangladesh by 5 runs.
Today, they will face Zimbabwe at the MCG and it will be a party-like atmosphere with the Indian fans delighted that the team has made it to the last four of the tournament.