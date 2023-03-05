England comfortably won the second ODI against Bangladesh and sealed the series with a game to spare and will be in confident mood ahead of the third ODI tomorrow.
The tourists have been impressive in handling the subcontinental conditions, with the batters showing a more tempered aggression and hitting out at the right times.
Series sweep
The Three Lions are expected to complete a series sweep at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram but Bangladesh will be hoping to avoid a whitewash.
They suffered a 3-wicket loss in the first ODI and a heavy 132 run defeat in the second where Sam Curran and Adil Rashid picked up four wickets apiece at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur and Jason Roy scored 132 off 124 while opening the batting.
Bangladesh will need to address their batting issues and in particular the form of Mushfiqur Rahim.
Rest players
With the series already won, England may look to rest players and test their bench, while Bangladesh will be hoping for some fortune to bounce back from a three-match losing streak.
The pitch in Chattogram is expected to be excellent for batting, and a high-scoring match is likely. England start as favourites but Bangladesh will be hoping for a consolation win. The Tigers have lost only two of their last 15 bilateral ODI series at home and both their defeats came against England.