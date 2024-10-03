Sharjah: A World Cup debut isn’t easy. Nerves and inexperience are often the culprits. They undermined Scotland’s chase in the inaugural Group B game as they stumbled to a 16-run loss to Bangladesh in their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Bangladesh batting was patchy after opting to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Their 119 looked under par, but their bowlers struck back early and continued to chip away at the Scottish batting to carve their first win in a T20 World Cup since 2014.

“We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. We had it in our minds that this is our moment. Means a lot,” Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana told the official broadcaster in a post-match chat.

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce bowled by Marufa Akter during the opening match. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Bangladesh started well with a 26-run opening stand between Murshida Khatun (12) and Shathi Rani (29). The 42-run second partnership between Rani and Sobhana Mostary (21) proved crucial as the rest of the batting withered despite some sloppy fielding from Scotland.

“This is the kind of wicket we need to settle down. It was not very easy to bat on initially. Building a partnership (between Rani and Mostary) was crucial for us. We had a good total, and we kept believing in ourselves,” Sultana said.

It was Bangladesh’s spin that stifled Scotland’s pursuit of the total. Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter and leggies Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan never allowed the Scottish batters to break free. The mere four boundaries reflect Bangladesh’s tight leash on the Scottish batting.

Scotland opener Sarah Bryce waged the lone battle with an unbeaten 49 but her efforts could not take her team past Bangladesh's total. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sloppy fielding

Only Scotland opener Sarah Bryce, with an unbeaten 49 (52 balls), could weather the Bangladesh attack, and even she couldn’t provide the desired momentum, especially in the slog overs. Moreover, there weren’t enough partnerships of substance to trouble the Bangladesh bowlers.

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce admitted nerves derailed them in their debut game. “It was always going to be tough, getting over the nerves. Not sure about what to do with those nerves. [It’s] nice to get out there and put in some fight. We were a little bit sloppy in the field. A couple of misfields and overthrows — those little things can cost you in the end.”

Medium-pacer Ritu Moni (2-15), the most successful Bangladesh bowler, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Brief scores: