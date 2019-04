File photo: Sudhir Kumar Gautam (right) with Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: In a first, a historic award function has been launched in order to recognise and honour die-hard fans of cricket at the 2019 ICC World Cup. An initiative of Indian Sports Fan (ISF), the glittering ceremony will take place at the Eccles Town Hall in Manchester with Sachin Tendulkar's iconic fan Sudhir Kumar Gautam being the first recipient of the award along with four other fans.

Expressing happiness on receiving first ever Global Sports Fan Awards, Sudhir said: "After 18 years, 319 ODI's, 66 Test,73 T20's, 68 IPL and three Ranji Trophy matches, I can confirm being a sports fan is solitary, arduous and yet a rewarding task. Gratified that I have inspired many on the path of fandom and Global Sports Fan Awards is a big recognition at global level. I dedicate this medal to my God, inspiration and my reason for my global recognition, Sir Sachin Tendulkar."

Speaking on the global initiative, UK-based Indian Sports Fan representative, Kuldeep Ahlawat added: "Indian Sports Fan has emerged out of passion connecting all fans from across the world. Revering fans is our greatest endeavour and Global Sports Fan Awards is the reflection of it. For the first time ever, we have come out with a concept to honour the biggest and greatest fans which in itself is a historic moment. With the aim of promoting sports worldwide, we carried a unique photo exhibition in the UK during the 2018 Hockey World Cup, honouring Indian women in Hockey.

"Soon after that we were blessed to have the support of ace boxer Manoj Kumar in launching ISF in Britain. With the Global Sports Fan Awards we are sure of clubbing more than 25,000 fans under one roof witnessing the greatness of fans on the occasion of World Cup. Our journey will thrive to continue with stronger footsteps for fans in the near future carving more fan centric events."