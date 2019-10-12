Pakistan Cricket Board’s CEO Wasim Khan (left) with England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison. Image Credit: PCB

Dubai: Pakistan may get to host more international cricket following the successful staging of their series against Sri Lanka.

The prospect of staging a series against England and Ireland have emerged with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison and Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom visiting Islamabad and Lahore last week.

Speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) weekly Podcast, Harrison expressed his appreciation for the initiatives taken by the local authorities for safety of the cricketers and spectators.

He remarked that he was taking all the information home as it would help in considering fulfilling the England cricket team’s obligation in 2022.

Deutrom even indicated that Ireland may soon visit Pakistan for an international series.

The well-fought series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which was held recently in Pakistan, is now likely to make more nations consider touring Pakistan.

For over a decade, since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team in Lahore in 2009, all the Pakistan’s home series matches were held in UAE.

Harrison told PCB Podcast after the trip: “This is really an important trip for us. We were invited by the PCB to come and look at the security provisions that are put in place to host big cricket international events. And, it is very important for us to see that first-hand, to meet key players in that security team, all of the decision-makers and work-out the steps that we need to take to assess the viability of an England tour of Pakistan in the future.”

Harrison also described the details of the visit. “We had a real look at the incredible work that is going on in Lahore with the Safe City Project and the extraordinary reaction to past incidents that has been put in place here,” he said. “And that’s been incredibly impressive.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Deutrom told PCB Podcast that: “Cricket Ireland is now a Test nation and we certainly feel it is important that we play our part in being a mature and grown-up member of the cricket family. We want to play our part in assisting getting international cricket back in Pakistan. When we receive an invitation, we will go through the motions and will take it extremely seriously. There is no date set. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if that date or if that invitation was received by the end of the year for a tour taking place, perhaps next year, maybe the year after, I don’t know.”

The PCB through its podcast will from now on relay all their news and views to the world of cricket.