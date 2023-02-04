Dubai: Dubai Capitals’ loss in their penultimate match of league stage to Desert Vipers in the DP World ILT20 has put them in a spot of bother as they take on MI Emirates in Dubai on Sunday.

However, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have done a huge favour to the Dubai team by inflicting five-wicket loss on Sharjah Wanderers, as both these teams are vying for the final play-off slot in the inaugural edition.

After nine matches, both Wanderers and Capitals are with seven points each and a win will give the team the edge over their closest competitors. However, Sharjah will have the advantage of playing their final match at home on Monday, knowing full well what is required for them to enter the play-offs.

Should Capitals win against MI Emirates, who have already advanced to the next stage along with Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants, then Sharjah need to win against Giants on Monday. Capitals, who have a well-rounded team, need a good start and a big score for Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa to spin his magic around MI Emirates.

Having already sealed their place in the ILT20 play-offs with a clinical win on Friday, MI Emirates will aim to finish on a winning note before the start of the play-offs.

Seasoned West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who led from the front with the ball in the previous encounter by grabbing three wickets, is happy that the team has managed to cross the first phase, but at the same time prefers to take one game at a time, and stay focused.

Image Credit: Supplied/ILT20

“Very happy for all of us. This is the first phase we wanted (to reach) and qualify. Congratulations to the entire team, it was a very well deserved victory,” said the Trinidadian in a press release. Bravo vaulted to the second spot among the highest wicket-takers list in the ILT20, with 11 scalps to his name so far.

The 39-year-old also heaped praises on the local boys, especially the duo of opener Muhammed Waseem and paceman Zahoor Khan, for grabbing the opportunity with both hands and making vital contributions to the team’s cause throughout the course of the ILT20.

“Having Waseem at the top of the order is a bonus for us as a local player. In every tournament across the world you need good local players, and he’s one of the best. He can easily be one of the best in international cricket, he has the ability to play spin, play fast bowling, he’s dangerous. I am happy that he’s scoring big runs,” Bravo said.