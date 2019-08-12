Ajinkya Rahane has been more like a mascot of sorts for Rajasthan Royals over the years. Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane, one of the biggest names synonymous with Rajasthan Royals over the years, could turn out for Delhi Capitals from the next season if the franchise manages to crack the deal with RR.

Sources in the know of developments said that talks are on and if all goes well, Rahane will be a Delhi Capitals player in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league.

“Yes, DC is trying to get Rahane on board, but too early to say if the deal will see the light of the day. A lot of things need to be taken care of before the dotted line is signed. RR’s take on the whole issue can also not be discounted since he has been a huge ambassador for them. But yes, talks are on,” the source said.

If the move does go ahead, it will be a major coup for DC who have tried their best to revamp the team ever since the JSW Group came onboard in 2019. Last season saw them bring in Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad and the franchise made the play-offs after a long gap.