Former UAE captain Mohammad Tauqir. Image Credit: Abdel-Krim Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Mohammad Tauqir, who captained UAE in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, will be the fielding coach of the Deccan Gladiators team in the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 to be held from November 14-24 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in the capital.

Speaking to Gulf News after taking charge, Taquir said: “I am delighted at being given the role of the fielding coach. In any form of cricket, fielding plays a big role and especially in limited overs cricket. This is a responsible post and it will be a pleasure to work with Deccan Gladiators, who are being led by Shane Watson.”

Tauqir, who retired from international cricket about three years back, is a Level 2 coach now. “I want to contribute to the development of the game in the UAE and that is why I am associated with the game as a coach and working on grooming youngsters. As fielding coach, I will be able to work closely with Mushtaq Ahmad (head coach) and learn a lot more from this legendary player. I am sure this team will do well in this tournament,” said Tauqir, who is also one of the UAE national team selectors.

Gladiators, which is owned by Gaurav Grover, has players like Ben Cutting, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills and Anton Devcich in the squad. During the draft, Gladiators had picked UAE pacer Zahoor Khan and batsman Asif Khan. “Cricket can be a serious full-time career for youth in the region and I want local youths to come out and watch this tournament,” said Tauqir.