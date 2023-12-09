Allround show

For the Gladiators, it was a day when everything went right for them. They scored an emphatic ten-wicket win over Bangla Tigers in the Eliminator through a spectacular brilliant batting display and then had an easy win over Gladiators through a fine allround show.

The penultimate day of the seventh Abu Dhabi T10 saw some stunning individual performances. West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein claimed a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, and Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century guided the Strikers into the final.

Deccan Gladiators' skipper played a stunning knock to guide his team into the Qualifier 2. Image Credit: Supplied

Gladiators skipper Nicholas Pooran saved his best for the last as his rollicking unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls with eight boundaries and five sixes while consistent Kohler-Cadmore remained unconquered on 43 off 16 balls with four boundaries and three sixes to race past Bangla Tigers challenging total of 112 for 6 in 10 overs with 20 balls to spare in the Eliminator.

Impressive show

In Qualifier 2, Gladiators, put in to bat, went on to post an impressive 117 for 5 through valuable contributions from Tom Kohler-Cadmore (36), skipper Nicholas Pooran (26) and Imad Wasim (35). Two-wicket efforts from Samp Army’s Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshad could not arrest the Gladiators from posting a big total.

Chasing a target of over 11 runs per over, Samp Army needed a good start, but lost their skipper and opener Faf du Plessis to the fifth ball of the first over from Imad Wasim and when Fabian Allen removed Ibrahim Zadran, caught by Andre Russell at mid-on for 7, the writing was already on the wall.

Brief scores:

Qualifier 1: New York Strikers bt Samp Army by 41 runs. New York Strikers 121 for 5 in 10 overs (Rahmanulah Gurbaz 56, Qais Ahmad 2 for 24) Samp Army 80 for 9 in 10 overs (Jason Holder 22, Qais Ahmad 31n.o, Akeal Hosein 5 for 6, Muhammad Jawadullah 2 for 13). Player of the Match: Akeal Hosein.

Eliminator: Deccan Gladiators bt Bangla Tigers by 10 wkts. Bangla Tigers 112 for 6 in 10 overs (Pathum Nissanka 25, Gulbadin Naib 52n.o, Nuwan Thushara 2 for 22, Andre Russell 2 for 21) Bangla Tigers 114 for no loss in 6.4 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 43n.o, Nicholas Pooran 70n.o). Player of the Match: Nicholas Pooran.