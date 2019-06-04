Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed
Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (2L) leads his team off of the pitch after winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on June 3, 2019. Image Credit: AFP
New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister and former skipper Imran Khan has congratulated the team after their splendid win over favourites England at Trent Bridge on Monday. Sarfraz Ahmad’s team put on a quality display as they beat Eoin Morgan’s men by 14 runs.

Taking to Twitter, the 1992 World Cup winning captain wrote: “Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for a great win and for coming back into form after a poor start in the warm up matches and the first WC match. You have the talent, all you need is the self belief that you can go all the way.”