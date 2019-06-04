New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister and former skipper Imran Khan has congratulated the team after their splendid win over favourites England at Trent Bridge on Monday. Sarfraz Ahmad’s team put on a quality display as they beat Eoin Morgan’s men by 14 runs.

Taking to Twitter, the 1992 World Cup winning captain wrote: “Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for a great win and for coming back into form after a poor start in the warm up matches and the first WC match. You have the talent, all you need is the self belief that you can go all the way.”