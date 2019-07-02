Birmingham: In an embarrassing faux pas, the International Cricket Council (ICC) failed to realise that it had included Vijay Shankar and Kuldeep Yadav in Indias playing XI for the game against Bangladesh at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Tuesday. This after 10 minutes post the toss. It was later changed to bring in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik.

Speaking at the toss, Virat Kohli said: "We are gonna bat first. It's a used pitch. In the last game, it was getting slower and slower in the second half of the innings. We think it's going to keep on deteriorating as the match progresses. Couple of changes looking at the short boundary. One of wrist spinners is not playing. Kuldeep is not playing. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the team. Kedar Jadhav misses out and Dinesh Karthik replaces him. I don't need to sit down and assess how to convert those (fifties into hundreds), I have done that a lot of times in the past. I'm really enjoying the way I'm batting at the moment. It's just about contributing to the team."