New Delhi: Tennis star Sania Mirza is fed up of the "cringeworthy" advertisements which are hyping the World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan to be played in Manchester on Sunday.

The TV channels in both the countries have been putting out promotional advertisements for the much-anticipated, high-octane encounter between the arch rivals.

India's Star TV has been running an advertisement where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan's "abbu" (father), referring to India's domination over their rivals in the showpiece event.

On the other hand, Pakistan's Jazz TV has used a spoof of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to create hype over the match. In the 33-second video, a character impersonating Abhinandan, can be seen mimicking the Air Force pilot who was captured by the Pakistan Army after the Balakot air strike.

Visibly frustrated by the advertisements, Sania took to Twitter and said that there was no need to "hype up" the India-Pakistan match with rubbish.

"Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border. Seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! It has enough attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life!!" tweeted Sania on Wednesday.