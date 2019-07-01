England need to lose to New Zealand for them to have realistic chance

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Pakistan fans, after feeling let down by Kohli will be looking up to Kane, the able leader, to keep their dreams alive. Pakistan’s future in the tournament is partly in their hands, while a major part is in New Zealand’s hands as they have to beat England in their final clash.

With England defeating India in their survival match, the hosts now face New Zealand in a virtual quarter-final.

A few certainties have emerged after England’s win on Sunday and one of them is Sri Lanka’s chances have greatly minimised, almost to nil as they have to win both the remaining games and improve their run-rate dramatically.

Should the islanders win both games, including one against India, then they would take their points tally to 10, the same as England. But Sri Lanka’s run rate currently is minus 1.186, while England have plus 1 — a huge task to overturn the deficit in two games.

From a six-horse race for three semi-final spots on offer, it’s now reduced to five. However, between Pakistan and Bangladesh only one will be able to progress as they face each other in their final group game. But before that, Mashrafe Mortaza’s team will have to beat India to stay in the running.

So even if New Zealand and India don’t add any more points to their tally, they certainly enjoy a better run rate against Pakistan and Bangladesh, both in minus while the other two are in plus.