Birmingham: Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clashed outside Headingley on Saturday ahead of their Cricket World Cup match. These fans from the two neighbouring countries had come for the match to cheer for their teams. The reason for the clash outside the ground is said to have triggered by an aeroplane flying overhead towing the message “Justice for Balochistan”.

Baloch nationalists have been battling with Pakistan and Iranian governments for independence with the support of Afghanistan. It is understood that Leeds Air Traffic Control is now investigating how the aeroplane could fly over the stadium carrying such a message. Fans outside the stadium used the steel barricades to hit against each other. A few journalists who tried to film the fight were also assaulted.

Following the clash, some fans were evicted from the stands. When Gulf News contacted the ICC on the incident, a spokesperson said: “We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents. We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans.