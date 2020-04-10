Sri Lanka cricketer Angelo Mathews planting trees Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: At a time when the world is reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Sri Lankan cricketers are taking the lead to protect nature for the future. Many conservationists are already talking of our planet healing itself during this period, and cricketers have decided to contribute to it by planting trees during this stay at home phase hoping to lessen the impact from future natural calamities.

Since deforestation has been said to contribute to global warming, these cricketers consider it important that another disaster in the form of nature’s backlash should not happen after the Coronavirus crisis recedes. Hence many top Sri Lankan cricketers have joined hands hoping to add more green to the planet and named their initiative as ‘Home Garden Challenge’.

Thisara Perera is one Sri Lanka cricketer who is taking part Image Credit: Twitter

Taking the lead is Sri Lanka’s top all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who is busy in his garden at home these days. He had tweeted: “Today’s little plants will be tomorrow’s source of life. Let’s plant today.” Another all-rounder Thisarra Perera, posting a picture of him watering the plants in his garden, tweeted: “What you plant today, you will harvest tomorrow”, and he has roped in cricketers like Jeeven Mendis, Dilshan Munaweera and Upul Tharanga.

Mendis keeps himself busy in his garden and has fallen in love with his plants. One of his tweets said: “Plant smiles, grow laughter. Harvest love, what you plant today you will harvest later.”

Kumar Sangakkara at home in his garden Image Credit: Twitter

The Home Garden Challenge has also been linked to a food sustainability initiative in Sri Lanka. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal has roped in greats like Kumar Sangakkara, and tweeted. “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow. I am nominating Kumar Sangakkara, Thisara Perera and cricket journalist Rex Clementine.”

Sangakkara, who has been keen on gardening, after nominating five more to join the campaign, tweeted: “ Naarang, Kadju (cashew), Kos (jackfruit), Del (breadfruit) and Kurundu (cinnamon) trees are among so many others that we have planted over the years. Produce for our home and for our neighbours.”

Dinesh Chandimal got in on the act Image Credit: Twitter