Bumrah is only 25 years old and can bowl consistently at a pace of 142 kmph today; he even touched 153.26 in Australia. The legendary pacer Dennis Lillee has compared him with the great Jeff Thomson. Today this youngster is just one year into Test cricket and needs to gain more control over his art and add more variety too. His ability to work hard and soak in advice will surely help him. Cricket needs such wizardry bowlers who do not fear to err and Bumrah has that trait in him.