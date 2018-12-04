The 35-year-old, capped 95 times by the UAE, was back in the scheme of things of Zaccheroni as the country was gearing up to host the AFC Asian Cup. He later also figured in friendlies against Yemen and Bolivia which UAE won 2-0 and drew goalless, respectively. Mattar last scored for the UAE in their World Cup qualifier against Iraq, which they won 2-0, at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in November 2016.