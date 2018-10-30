Dubai: India’s star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin’s Gen-Next Cricket Institute and Desert Cubs, one of UAE’s leading cricketing academies, have entered into a strategic tie-up.

Presley Polonowitta, the head coach of the Desert Cubs, said: “It is a huge step to be connected with one of the finest Indian cricketers. This will also open doors for the budding young talents here to be mentored, guided and motivated to scale up their attitude towards this sport.”

Ashwin is among the very few cricketers who concentrate on coaching youngsters too even while playing international cricket. The tie-up has been strategised and managed by Leap Sports, a sports management company.

Ashwin is scheduled to conduct a masterclass for the Desert Cubs-Gen-Next Cricket Academy on November 8, 9 and 10 in Dubai and Sharjah. This will be followed up with an awards night meet-and-greet dinner at Intercontinental Hotel Festival City.

“The masterclass will be as per the framework designed by Ashwin for the next generation cricketers covering game situations, fitness and the art of bowling and batting. This is expected to be a major boost for the sport in the region. The masterclass and the Awards Night Meet-and-Greet Dinner is open to all the cricket lovers in UAE and can confirm their participation through email admin@desertcubs.com