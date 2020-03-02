Islamabad posted an impressive 183-3 through opener Luke Ronchi’s unbeaten 85 off 58 balls with nine boundaries and two sixes as well as captain Shadab Khan’s unconquered 54 off 31 balls with three boundaries and four sixes. Both their knocks went in vain with Karachi winning the match with eight balls to spare.

Though Karachi opener and star batsman Babar Azam was run out for a duck, his partner Sharjeel Khan and Hales placed the team on the road to victory. Khan scored 38 runs with four sixes and three boundaries off 20 balls while Hales hit a match winning 52 off 30 balls with three sixes and four boundaries. Together they put on 64 runs for the third wicket. Captain Imad Wasim then hit a quick unbeaten 32 off 15 balls with two sixes and two boundaries to usher in the victory.