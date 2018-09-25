Dubai. The cream of the best players in the shorter version from around the world has been picked for the second edition of the T10 League to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from November 23 to December 2.

This tournament, which has been reeling under pressure following Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani stating that they need to study about clearing their players for the event, have picked some of the leading Pakistan cricketers.

Speaking to Gulf News after the Player’s Draft, Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman of the T10 League, said: “We have got the best coaches in the game. The depth of talents in all the teams are fantastic. Eight teams have selected all international players and hence we have selected 120 players. The cream of T20 players from around the world has been picked. All the eight teams feel that they all have the best teams and that is very encouraging.”

Mulk also revealed that Pakistan’s hero Shahid Afridi and India’s sensational batsman Virender Sehwag have been appointed as brand ambassadors.

The eight teams have been drawn into two groups. In Group A are defending champions Kerala Kings, Karachians, Pakhtoons and Rajputs while Group B is made up of Punjabi Legends, Bengal Tigers, Maratha Arabians and Northern Warrior.

The Players Draft saw many Afghanistan players being picked following their players’ sensational show in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Kerala Kings have decided to defend their title by picking the West Indies sensation Chris Gayle and followed it with by adding Junaid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tom Curran, Niroshan Dickwella and Imran Nazir.

Bengal Tigers have gone for an excellent combination with Morne Morkel, Aamir Yamin, Mohammad Nabi, Kusal Perera, Sherfane Rutherford, Kevon Cooper, Dan Christian, Ali Khan and Rayad Emrit. They had already picked Jason Roy, Sam Billings and Asif Ali in the mini draft.

Maratha Arabians which will be led by the Afghanistan’s spin sensation Rashid Khan have Alex Hales, Kamran Akmal, James Faulkner, Lasith Malinga and Brendan Taylor.

The Northern Warriors looks like a mini West Indies team with Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith and Nicholas Pooran. Another new team Karachians went for Jofra Archer, Thisara Perera, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, David Malan, Fawad Ahmad, Isuru Udana, Joe Clarke, Samiullah Shenwari and Mohammad Irfan Jr.

Last year’s runners up Punjab Legends have got Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Luke Ronchi, Mohammad Sami, Zahir Khan, Umar Akmal, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tom Moores, Anwar Ali, Jade Dernbach and Hassan Khan .

Pakhtoon team have gone in for Liam Dawson, Mohammad Irfan, David Willy, Colin Munroe, Andre Fletcher and Sohail Khan, while Rajputs chose Mohammad Hafeez, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Shahzad, Tymal Mills, Carlos Brathwaite, Rahat Ali, and Samit Patel.

A number of Bollywood and Lollywood celebrities from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will add festive flavour to the ten-day tournament to be watched live in more than 20 countries across the world.

Parvez Khan, Board Member of the T10 League, said, “The successful Players Draft will set the ball rolling for the ten-day explosive tournament that will set new records in the ten-over format. The team coaches will now plan their strategies and winning formula to strengthen their chances.”