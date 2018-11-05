Los Angeles: Tom Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown as the New England Patriots won their sixth straight NFL game with a convincing 31-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Brady earned bragging rights over Rodgers after winning one of the most-anticipated prime-time duels between two quarterbacks who have won five NFL Most Valuable Player awards between them.

“We fought pretty hard. We played pretty good in the fourth quarter,” said Brady. “Our defence made so many plays, they did a great job. I am glad they kept them off the field at the end.

“Our defence was on their receivers so tight. It is hard to make perfect throws every single time. Our defence made him [Rodgers] do it. He made some great plays. It is great to see him playing so well.”

Rodgers completed 24 of 43 passes and two touchdowns in his second career match-up against Brady.

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first defeat of the season, thwarting the Rams’ second-half rally in a 45-35 triumph in the Superdome.