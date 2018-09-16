New York: CC Sabathia got clocked early and the New York Yankees, despite hitting four home runs during a furious rally, kept wobbling toward a play-off spot on Saturday with an 8-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer with the Yankees down 5-0 in the sixth inning.

It was 8-1 in the seventh before Gregorius and Giancarlo Stanton homered and Miguel Andujar launched a grand slam.

New York began the day with a one-game lead over Oakland for the top AL wild-card slot.

The Yankees are just 6-7 this month.

Randal Grichuk hit two homers and doubled, and Kevin Pillar also connected as Toronto ended a four-game losing streak.