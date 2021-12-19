Joe Root and Dawid Malan had a partnership of 138 and went unscathed in the first session but once they fell in the second session, it was normal proceedings as always as the likes of Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler could not support Ben Stokes, who batted for 98 balls for his 38. Englands top five batters in Haeeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Stokes, Pope and Buttler managed a total of 148 runs in three innings with none able to even reach a half-century and England seems to follow the same trend as it has been in their last two Ashes series in Australia where they had lost nine out of the 10 Test matches and are set for going down 2-0 in the first two matches barring a rearguard from their batsman to save this match.