Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke purchases MLB franchise Los Angeles Angels

Kroenke, who has held a controlling stake in Arsenal since 2011, now has ownership interests across six of the world’s biggest professional sports leagues.

Although the official value of the deal has not been disclosed, the Los Angeles Times reports that Kroenke has paid a record fee for an MLB franchise. The reported $4bn figure surpasses the $3.9bn sale of the San Diego Padres in August.

Kroenke has enjoyed an impressive period of success across his sporting empire. His Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI and appear well placed to challenge for another Lombardi Trophy in 2026.

The Denver Nuggets also lifted the NBA championship in 2023, while Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions in the 2025-26 season. Angels fans will now hope Kroenke can bring that same winning formula to Anaheim, with his teams having also secured major honours in the NHL, NLL and UEFA Women’s Champions League since 2022.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.