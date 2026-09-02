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Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke purchases MLB franchise Los Angeles Angels

The American first bought shares in Arsenal in 2007

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Stan Kroenke secured an MLB franchise for his sports empire
Stan Kroenke secured an MLB franchise for his sports empire
AFP-PATRICK MCDERMOTT

Dubai: Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has completed the purchase of Major League Baseball side the Los Angeles Angels in a deal reportedly valued at $4bn.

Kroenke, who has held a controlling stake in Arsenal since 2011, now has ownership interests across six of the world’s biggest professional sports leagues.

The Angels join the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, NBA’s Denver Nuggets, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and MLS club Colorado Rapids, along with Arsenal, under the 79-year-old American billionaire’s ownership.

Although the official value of the deal has not been disclosed, the Los Angeles Times reports that Kroenke has paid a record fee for an MLB franchise. The reported $4bn figure surpasses the $3.9bn sale of the San Diego Padres in August.

"The Angels are a storied franchise anchored in a great market," Kroenke said in a statement.

"We look forward to an exciting future with the Angels organisation."

Kroenke has enjoyed an impressive period of success across his sporting empire. His Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI and appear well placed to challenge for another Lombardi Trophy in 2026.

The Denver Nuggets also lifted the NBA championship in 2023, while Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions in the 2025-26 season. Angels fans will now hope Kroenke can bring that same winning formula to Anaheim, with his teams having also secured major honours in the NHL, NLL and UEFA Women’s Champions League since 2022.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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