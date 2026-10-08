He then stopped UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, Keelon Jimison and Tony Ferguson, followed by a technical-fall win over Kuat Khamitov in Georgia. His only RAF defeat came against Colby Covington, who edged him 5-3 in July. The latter will main event the evening with his fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.