Tsarukyan vs Gracie headlines RAF's historic Abu Dhabi debut event
Dubai: UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan will face Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Neiman Gracie in a catchweight crossover bout at Real American Freestyle’s (RAF) Abu Dhabi debut on November 14.
The contest at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, is one of five newly announced matchups for the Middle East’s first RAF event and will give Tsarukyan another opportunity to showcase his freestyle wrestling skills.
He has built a 7-1 record in RAF since making his debut in January. Arman opened his run with a technical-fall victory over former NCAA champion Lance Palmer before beating Georgio Poullas twice.
He then stopped UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, Keelon Jimison and Tony Ferguson, followed by a technical-fall win over Kuat Khamitov in Georgia. His only RAF defeat came against Colby Covington, who edged him 5-3 in July. The latter will main event the evening with his fight against Khamzat Chimaev.
The Armenian will face Gracie, a three-time World BJJ bronze medallist who owns a 13-6 professional MMA record. The bout will test both athletes under freestyle wrestling rules.
American Kyle Dake will defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Turkmenistan’s Alp Arslan Begenjov. Dake, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist and four-time world champion, is unbeaten in six RAF appearances.
Kennedy Blades will put her Women’s Middleweight title on the line against fellow American Bella Mir. Blades has won six RAF bouts by technical fall without conceding a point, while Mir is a 2026 NCAA champion and U23 World Team member.
Russia’s Zabit Magomedsharipov will meet Georgia’s Giga Chikadze in a Welterweight Crossover bout. Magomedsharipov holds an 18-1 MMA record, including a perfect 6-0 UFC run, while Chikadze is a former kickboxing world champion.
Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs will also renew his rivalry with Belarus’ Azamat Nurykau. Burroughs won their 2019 World Championships meeting 11-10.
The Abu Dhabi event marks the start of a five-year partnership between RAF, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the UAE Wrestling Federation.