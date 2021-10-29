My final round was nothing to write home about after a second successive 78

In my final daily diary for Gulf News from the Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA, I’d firstly like to send my congratulations to this week’s champion Bronte Law, who impressed with a 54-hole score of -15, five shots better than last year’s winning score set by Minjee Lee. A 64 is a brilliant way to finish tournament week and claim victory.

Unfortunately, my final round was nothing to write home about after a second successive 78 to over the Faldo Course to finish the tournament in 53rd on nine over par. I started poorly with five bogeys in the first six holes, and never really recovered. I just made silly mistakes throughout the round and got on the bogey train, which is difficult to depart! It’s tough to change the mindset after that sort of run.

My playing partners Meghan MacLaren and Pia Babnik shot 69 and 64 respectively, which made my score feel a lot more than 78 strokes as it showed what was possible out on the course.

However, especially with golf, the next opportunity to impress and do well is just around the corner, as I fly out to Jeddah on Sunday for the next two events in Saudi Arabia, with each tournament boasting a prize fund of $1 million.

Finally, as a sign off from my daily diary, I want to thank all the sponsors and supporters and everyone involved this week, including the volunteers and the fans for making it all happen