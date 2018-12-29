In badminton, a sport which has seen a revolution of sorts in India, the shuttlers continued to keep the flag flying with the two divas: P.V. Sindhu and veteran Saina Nehwal being at their best. Sindhu erased the choker tag to win the BWF World Tour Finals title after five silver medals in 2018. Twenty-eight-year-old Saina, who got married to fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap in December, overcame fitness problems to come back to add to her glittering array of titles.