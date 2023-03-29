Anywhere the sun shines, solar power can run your house or city. It’s already happening. The system keeps improving, while costs are falling.

Small improvements, yes. But these eventually could lead to exponential, game-changing leaps over time.

Top scientists believe the world can reach a 100 per cent renewables by or before 2050. They cite a number of reasons: big drop in cost, tech improvements.

Advances in batteries, improvements in materials science — the development of perovskite cells panels or more efficient wind turbine designs — are making it possible to create more efficient and durable renewable power solutions.

Low-hanging fruit

But it’s solar that’s a low-hanging fruit especially in arid regions. It just needs a little push, from manufacturers, industry, policymakers, everyone.

In recent years, solar photovoltaic (PV) technology has seen a dramatic drop in cost. Projects in the UAE have demonstrated why solar is one of the most cost-competitive sources of electricity in many parts of the world.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), based in Abu Dhabi, reported that solar energy has the potential to meet a significant portion of the world's energy demand.

SUN FACTS ⦿ The amount of solar energy hitting the earth in one hour is more than enough to power the world for one year.



⦿ The 70% of solar energy the Earth absorbs per year equals roughly 3.85 million exajoules.



⦿ Solar energy is the most abundant energy resource on earth — 173,000 terawatts of solar energy strikes the Earth continuously, or all the time.



⦿ That's more than 10,000 times the world's total energy use.

Enter perovskite solar cells (PSC)

Current calculations are based on existing PV technology, with efficiencies of NO more than 20 per cent. It doesn’t factor in new developments, involving perovskite solar cells (PSC), with theoretical efficiencies of up to 40 per cent, and next-generation batteries.

The word "perovskite" solar cells derives from the nickname for its crystal structure.

A family of materials known as “halide perovskites” has demonstrated potential for solar cells with a huge performance boost and low production costs. There’s been a major developments in this area, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE):

The efficiency of perovskite solar cells has increased dramatically over the past few years.

Efficiency has risen from reports of around 3 per cent in 2009 to over 25 per cent today, a lab in LA reports more than 30 per cent efficiency.

The DOE's SunShot Initiative aims to make solar energy cost-competitive with traditional energy sources by 2030.

In small-area lab devices, perovskite PV cells have exceeded almost all thin-film technologies (except III-V technologies) in power conversion efficiency — the rate at which light is turned into electricity — showing rapid improvements over the past five years.

Challenges for perovskite solar cells

While PSC have rapidly increased their efficiency, a number of obstacles must still be overcome before they can be considered a viable commercial technology:

Stability, durability: While, PSC has demonstrated high performance, early perovskite technology decayed quickly. They go out of commission in a matter of minutes or hours.

Rapid decomposition: Compared to leading photovoltaic (PV) technologies, perovskites can “decompose” when they react with moisture and oxygen or when they spend extended time exposed to light, heat, or applied voltage. Improved cell durability is critical.

Cell endurance: To create commercial perovskite solar products, cell endurance must be improved, to a level reached by traditional PV cells — with durability of up to 25 years or so.

If perovskite proves a lifespan of 20 years or more, it is likely to succeed for commercial solar power generation, according to the US DOE.

Perovskite solar cells inventor ⦿ Perovskite solar cells were first invented by Tsutomu Miyasaka and his team at Toin University of Yokohama, Japan in 2006.



⦿ The team discovered that a type of perovskite material called methylammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3) had exceptional light-harvesting properties and could be used to make highly efficient solar cells.

Why is solar power going to be the future power?

Today, solar energy is a widely used and important source of renewable energy around the world. PSC and other new materials and designs are being developed to boost efficiency and reduce costs.

A view of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Solar Park in Dubai, UAE. Next-generation perovskite solar cells are considered one of the most promising emerging technologies in the field of photovoltaics, with the potential to revolutionise the way we produce and use energy.

Solar power is often seen as the future of energy for a number of reasons:

Renewable: As long as the sun shines, we will have access to this source of energy (astronomers estimate the sun won't run out of power for at least 4 billion more years).

Sustainable: Solar power is sustainable and can be harnessed without causing environmental harm. No greenhouse gas emissions or air pollution.

COMMUNITY SOLAR POWER PROJECT: The first solar-plus-storage microgrid in Asia to use Tesla’s Powerpack energy storage syste was installed in 2018 to end power outages in the Philippine town of Paluan, Mindoro, Image Credit: Solar Philippines

Cost-effective: The cost of solar power has decreased significantly in recent years.

Versatile: Solar power can be used to generate electricity for both small homes and large cities.

Improving technology: Advances in solar technology, such as PSC, are making solar power more efficient and effective and inexpensive than ever before.

Irena’s projection of solar power generation

The International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) has published several reports on solar power.

One such report, titled "Solar Power: Renewable Energy for the Grid”, published in 2019, it highlights the potential of solar power to transform the global energy system.

The Irena report also notes that the deployment of solar power is accelerating, with total installed capacity of solar PV reaching 505 GW in 2018. This represents a significant increase from just 40 GW in 2010, and solar PV is now the fastest-growing source of new electricity generation capacity globally.

An aerial view of a portion of the Solar Farm Project on the University of Dubai Campus. Image Credit:

The report also highlights the potential for solar power to contribute to sustainable development, by providing access to energy in remote and rural areas, creating jobs and economic opportunities, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Irena report recognizes the significant potential of solar power to transform the global energy system, and it calls for greater investment and policy support to accelerate the deployment of this promising technology.

Roborts working on solar panels at Dewa research and development centre. Perovskite solar cell improvements in efficiency could be valuable for mobile, disaster response, or operational energy markets where lightweight, high-power devices are critical.

Solar 3.0 Solar 3.0 is a term that refers to the next generation of solar technology and energy systems that are currently being developed. Key features:



> Energy storage: Store excess energy produced by solar panels during the day so that it can be used at night or during periods of low sunlight.



> Smart grid integration: Integration into smart grids, which allow for more efficient distribution and management of energy.



> Advanced materials: Creating more efficient and durable solar panels, as well as new types of solar cells that can capture more energy from the sun.



> AI: Using AI and machine learning algorithms to optimise energy production and reduce waste.

INVENTORS In the 19th century, scientists discovered the photoelectric effect, which is the principle behind modern solar panels.



In 1839, French physicist Alexandre-Edmond Becquerel observed that certain materials produced a small electric current when exposed to light.



Other scientists, including Albert Einstein, expanded on this. Einstein won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921 for his work on the photoelectric effect.



The first practical solar cell was invented in 1954 by American researchers Daryl Chapin, Calvin Fuller, and Gerald Pearson.



They developed a silicon-based solar cell that could convert enough sunlight into electricity to power small electrical devices.

How big should a solar panel farm be to power the entire earth?

That depends on several factors, including the efficiency of the solar panels, the amount of sunlight available in different regions, and the overall energy demand of the global population.

However, we can estimate the size of the solar panel farm required to power the Earth based on some assumptions and rough calculations.

According to the International Energy Agency (IAE), the total global energy consumption in 2020 was approximately 170,000 terawatt-hours (TWh).

Assuming an average solar panel efficiency of 20 per cent, a low estimate based on current technology, we can calculate that 1 square meter of solar panels can produce approximately 200 watt-hours of electricity per day.

This means that to produce 170,000 TWh of electricity per year, we would need approximately 20 trillion sqm of solar panels.

The total land area of the Earth is approximately 148,940,000 square kilometers — equivalent to 148.94 trillion sqm.

Therefore, we would need to cover approximately 13.5% of the Earth's land area with solar panels to generate enough electricity to power the entire planet.

It’s a ballpark figure, but it gives us a rough idea, based on existing technology

