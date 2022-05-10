1 of 7
Indian composer and santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma died in Mumbai on May 10 at the age of 84. been suffering from kidney issues for the past six months and was on dialysis, before dying from cardiac arrest. The musician was known for his mix of classical and popular music and for composing songs for Bollywood films such as ‘Silsila’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Darr’ and ‘Lamhe’. Sharma was even considered to have popularising the santoor, a classical folk instrument.
Image Credit: twitter/ @itsKajolD
Kajol took to her Twitter and mourned the legend's death, she wrote, " The loss of a musical genius... May you rest in peace Pandit ShivKumar Sharma My condolences to the family."
Image Credit: twitter/ @itsKajolD
Farhan Akhtar shared a pic of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma playing his santoor and wrote, "A major loss to the world of music and to us, the listeners. RIP Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma ji.''
Image Credit: IANS
Shreya Ghosal wrote, " Very sad to know that the great Padma Vibhushan Pandit #ShivkumarSharma Ji has left us for his heavenly abode. It’s the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his family.''
Image Credit: Intsa/
Singer Adnan Sami mentioned that he was devastated by the news of his guru Pandit Shivkumar Sharma " I am devastated by the sad news of my Guru Pandit #ShivkumarSharma Ji's demise. I owe my Indian Classical Music education to him & he was an inspiration to me. He was not just the ‘Father of the Santoor’ but was also one of the greatest musicians of our times. RIP Shiv Ji.."
Image Credit: Twitter/ @AdnanSamiLive
Hema Malini tweeted a throwback picture with the maestro, whom she tagged as a "gentleman to the core". Yesteryear's star actress tweeted: "One more legend, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Santoor maestro, passes away. A gentleman to the core, he will be missed by many associated with him as also his admirers all over the world. I have had the good opportunity to interact with him on many occasions. My heart goes out to his family."
Image Credit: twitter/ @dreamgirlhema
Yami Gautam shared that Shivkumar Sharma shall always remain one of the "true maestros and gems of India."
Image Credit: Insta/yamigautam