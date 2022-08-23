1 of 14
1984: Sunil Gavaskar holds the Asia Cup as Dilip Vengsarkar, and Ravi Shastri look on at the Sharjah cricket stadium in 1984. The United Arab Emirates hosted the first edition of the Rothmans Asia Cup in 1984. The tournament took place between just three teams: India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. India won the tournament under the leadership of Sunil Gavaskar, as they topped the points table.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
2 of 14
1986: The second edition of the Asia Cup took place in Sri Lanka in 1986. Sri Lanka won the tournament under Duleep Mendis after they defeated Pakistan in the finals by five wickets at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo. Arjuna Ranatunga was the Player of the tournament, with 105 runs.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
3 of 14
1988: India made a fantastic comeback to the Asia Cup in 1988 after missing the previous edition. They defeated Sri Lanka in the finals by six wickets in Dhaka. Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu won the Player of the tournament.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
4 of 14
1990-91: The fourth Asia Cup was held in India in December 1990/January 1991. Pakistan did not participate in the tournament, leaving only India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the fray. With Kapil Dev taking a hat-trick in the final, India successfully defended their title on January 4, 1991, by beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was adjudged the Man of the Match for slamming 54 runs off just 39 balls.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
5 of 14
1995: Mohammed Azharuddin, Indian skipper, with the Pepsi Asia Cup cricket trophy during the presentation ceremony at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Also seen in the picture are Sheikh Faisal Bin Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of CBFS and Abdul Rahman Bukhatir. The Indian team made a hat-trick of titles by winning the Asia Cup 1995 edition. The Mohammed Azharuddin-led team won their fourth Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the finals by eight wickets.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
6 of 14
1997: Sri Lanka hosted the next edition of the Asia Cup, the Pepsi Asia Cup. Led by Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka defeated India by eight wickets in Colombo on July 26. The Lankans quickly chased a victory target of 240 runs in just 36.5 overs.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 14
2000: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, right, hands over the Pepsi Asia Cup Championship trophy to Pakistan captain Moin Khan, left, June 7, 2000, at Dhaka's Bangabandhu stadium. Pakistan won their maiden Asia Cup title in 2000 when they defeated Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the final under Moin Khan at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 14
2004: Sri Lankan bowler Vaas is congratulated by a teammate after taking an Indian wicket during the Asia Cup in Colombo. This was the first time the four test-playing Asian nations participated in the tournament along with leading Asian associate countries, the UAE and Hong Kong. Sri Lanka topped Group A as well as the Super four group. They defeated India in the finals by 25 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 14
2008: Sri Lanka's players wave to the crowd as they celebrated their victory against India in the ninth Asia Cup one-day cricket tournament final at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on July 6, 2008. Sri Lanka defended their Asia Cup title under the captaincy of Mahela Jayawardena.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 14
2010: India cricket team members celebrate their victory over Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asia Cup one-day international cricket tournament in Dambulla on June 24, 2010. India defeated the hosts Sri Lanka in the finals by 81 runs at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 14
2012: Pakistan's cricketers pose for a photo with the tournament trophy following the one-day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket final match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 22, 2012.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 14
2014: Skipper Angelo Mathews won the fifth Asia Cup title for Sri Lanka in 2014. They defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the finals at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. Lahiru Thirimanne was the Player of the Tournament and the leading run-scorer with 279 runs.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 14
2016: Indian skipper MS Dhoni won his second Asia Cup title as the leader in 2016. India defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the final match to clinch the first-ever T20I version of the tournament. The finals occurred at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. This was India’s sixth Asia Cup title since the inaugural season.
Image Credit: AP
14 of 14
2018: Indian team celebrated after winning the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 final, defeating Bangladesh by three wickets at Dubai International cricket stadium on 28 September 2018. The Indian squad defended their Asia Cup title continuing their brilliant run in the tournament over the years.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives