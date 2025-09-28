GOLD/FOREX
Photos /
Readers

Reader Photos: From Al Ain Zoo to the natural beauty of the UAE

From mosques to cityscapes, readers capture the beauty and vibrant spirit of the UAE

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
See the animals in their natural habitat during the night zoo safari at Al Ain Zoo — a mesmerising sight captured by reader Naveen Agarwal.
See the animals in their natural habitat during the night zoo safari at Al Ain Zoo — a mesmerising sight captured by reader Naveen Agarwal.
Naveen Agarwal
1/9
Bathed in soft light, the elegant Al Salam Mosque in Dubai stands out for its intricate design and serene presence — framed beautifully by reader Reshma Rajan.
Reshma Rajan
2/9
Through her lens, Dr Seema Bhatia captures a striking moment that reflects the everyday beauty and vibrant spirit of Dubai.
Dr Seema Bhatia
3/9
Shahrukh Ridwan Khan, a young nature enthusiast, has captured two striking images of the moon through his telescope from his home in Sharjah. The images, like a silver lamp glowing in the night sky, highlight the endless beauty of God’s creation. His keen eye and passion for nature reflect how, even from the comfort of home, one can appreciate the wonders of the universe.
Shahrukh Ridwan Khan
4/9
Reader Srinivas Musali shares a powerful image of a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, calling it a symbol of love, peace, and harmony in this land. His photograph reflects the spirit of coexistence and cultural unity that defines the UAE’s unique character.
Srinivas Musali
5/9
Reader Nanditha Shaji captures the charm of Mina in Abu Dhabi, highlighting its serene setting and everyday beauty through her lens.
Nanditha Shaji
6/9
Reader Naveen Aggarwal captures a dazzling aerial view of Sharjah illuminated at night, showcasing the city’s vibrant lights and serene beauty from above.
Naveen Aggarwal
7/9
Reader Susmitha Ann Mathew captures a striking moment at the Salahuddin bus stop, reflecting the rhythm of city life and the everyday charm of Dubai’s streets.
Susmitha Ann Mathew
8/9
Reader Reshma Rajan frames the serene beauty of the Dubai sky, where soft colours and endless horizons create a moment of calm and wonder.
Reshma Rajan
9/9
Reader Naveen Aggarwal beautifully captures the grandeur of Sheikh Zayed Mosque, highlighting its striking architecture and serene presence as a symbol of faith and harmony.
Naveen Aggarwal
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

