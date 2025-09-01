GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
PHOTOS
PHOTOS
Photos /
Readers

Captured through their eyes: Stunning reader photos show the UAE and beyond in all its glory

From skylines to sunrises, these reader photos capture beauty through every lens

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
2 MIN READ

Dubai: Whether it’s the golden hues of Dubai Marina, the vibrant nightlife at Al Qana, or the quiet elegance of flamingos at Ras Al Khor, our readers have captured the region’s most striking moments through their lenses. From bustling cities to serene sanctuaries, and even picturesque European landscapes, these photos are more than just beautiful, they tell stories of passion, exploration, and a deep connection to place. Join us as we journey through these captivating images that reflect the UAE’s dazzling contrasts and global charm.

1/12
"Beautiful mosque" - Wasim Naqvi has captured the radiant beauty of the Sharjah Mosque aglow with vibrant lights, its illuminated minarets cutting a striking silhouette against the evening horizon.
Wasim Naqvi/Gulf News reader
2/12
"Glitz, glamour, and golden hues" - Seema Dhall, a longtime Dubai resident and avid explorer, has beautifully captured the dazzling essence of Dubai Marina in a single frame.
Seema Dhall/Gulf News reader
3/12
"Golden hour vibes at Al Qudra" - Seema Dhall captured this serene scene of ducks resting and gliding across the Al Qudra lake in Dubai. A quiet moment of nature’s calm nestled in the heart of the dunes, photographed on a tranquil afternoon.
Seema Dhall/Gulf News reader
4/12
"Nightlife at Al Qana" - Noushin Sajjad’s photo perfectly captures the night life at Al Qana, an exciting waterfront destination that is fast emerging as a new heartbeat of Abu Dhabi, offering some of the best dining and entertainment options in the area.
Noushin Sajjad/Gulf News reader
5/12
"Refreshing flamboyance" - Dr Naveen Aggarwal, a specialist anaesthetist and long-time Dubai resident, captured this striking image of a flamboyance of flamingos at the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Covering 6.2 square kilometres of wetlands, mangroves, and mudflats, the sanctuary is home to a diverse array of wildlife. During the cooler months, thousands of migratory birds — most notably the iconic pink flamingos — gather in its tranquil lagoons. A testament to Dubai’s commitment to conservation, Ras Al Khor offers a rare window into the region’s vibrant biodiversity.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal/Gulf News reader
6/12
"Beyond glamour" - Through his lens, Dr Naveen Aggarwal captures more than just the Dubai skyline. His shot reveals the grit and hard work behind the city’s glittering facade. To him, the soaring skyscrapers stand not just as structures, but as symbols of ambition, creativity, and the futuristic spirit of Dubai.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal/Gulf News reader
7/12
"For the love of nature!" - Dr Naveen Aggarwal captures a perfect moment at Al Ain Zoo. Known for its diverse species and strong commitment to wildlife conservation, the zoo offers an unforgettable experience for both nature lovers and curious minds.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal/Gulf News reader
8/12
"Futuristic dome architecture in Dubai" - This photograph shot from the rooftop of Nakheel Mall by Khushal Mundra showcases a striking dome-shaped building with a sleek mirrored glass façade, reflecting the clear blue sky and surrounding greenery. The structure is complemented by modern metallic sculptures resembling stylised palm leaves. In the foreground, neatly paved walkways and landscaped gardens enhance the elegance of the setting. A tall glass skyscraper rises in the background, highlighting the blend of modern architectural styles in the area.
Khushal Mundra/Gulf News reader
9/12
"Breathtaking sunrise in the UAE’s mountains" - A mesmerizing sunrise at Wadi Shah, Ras Al Khaimah, beautifully captured by Shakir, a digital marketer, using an iPhone 15. Taken during the peaceful early morning hours, the image reflects the serene and breathtaking beauty of the UAE’s mountains, showcasing golden light over rugged peaks in a truly tranquil setting.
Shakir/Gulf News reader
10/12
"Sunny day in Austria" - Eappen Elias, a 57-year-old Indian expat and longtime Dubai resident, captured a stunning sunny afternoon in Schwaz. He says the bright skies, rolling hills, and lush greenery of the Austrian city reflect his twin passions for photography and travel.
Eappen Elias/Gulf News reader
11/12
"River flows" - Eappen Elias captured this Inn river flows in Innsburck Austria.
Eappen Elias/Gulf News reader
12/12
"Breathtaking sunset" - Eappen Elias captured a breathtaking sunset over Innsbruck, Austria, where dramatic clouds painted the sky in a stunning display of color and light.
Eappen Elias/Gulf News reader

Show off your best shots of the UAE’s breathtaking landscapes and iconic skylines!
From golden deserts and vibrant cityscapes to tranquil coastal scenes, show us the Emirates like only you can. Share your standout photos with Gulf News and help us celebrate the UAE’s beauty.

Send your images and captions to readers@gulfnews.com, your work could be spotlighted for thousands to admire!

Manuel Almario
Manuel AlmarioSenior News Editor
Manuel has been with Gulf News for 24 years, currently serving as a Senior News Editor and a vital member of the team. From managing social media platforms and crafting viral content to shooting and editing videos on various topics such as weather, gold prices, and traffic updates, Manuel ensures news is not just timely but engaging. He also moderates reader comments and keeps the digital space respectful and impactful. Formerly the Community Editor for the Readers section, Manuel helped residents resolve issues with banks, telecom providers, utilities, and government agencies—giving people a voice and driving accountability. “I’m proud that, with the cooperation of companies, I was able to help people get the answers they needed,” he says. Beyond the newsroom, Manuel is driven by a passion for human interest stories—amplifying voices that often go unheard. “From rags-to-riches journeys to the quiet resilience of people with special needs, I believe these stories restore hope in humanity,” he added. “In every story I tell,” Manuel says, “my goal is simple: to inspire hearts, inform minds, and make a real difference in people’s lives. Whether it’s a viral video, a quiet act of resilience, or a voice that needs to be heard, I believe every story has the power to connect us—and sometimes, even change us.” Manuel’s impact goes far beyond the newsroom—he’s been honored as one of the 300 most influential Filipinos in the Gulf Legacy Edition 2020 by Illustrado. His dedication to telling powerful stories, along with his influence in community, culture, and human interest, has earned him a well-deserved place on this prestigious list.
Show More
Related Topics:
Readers gallery

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Fountain has been closed for months, but something spotted this week has everyone wondering if its long-awaited return is finally near.

Could the Dubai Fountain reopen soon?

2m read
Towering elegance Dr Madiha Habeeb, a 30-year-old clinical pharmacist and Dubai resident, captures the towering elegance of the Burj Khalifa — a striking symbol of human ambition and architectural genius against the city’s dynamic skyline."

Look: The UAE’s natural and architectural wonders

2m read
Arva Ahmed,

Dubai’s food storyteller: Tours to YouTube series

5m read
"A dream in focus" - Dr Naveen Aggarwal, Specialist Anaesthetist at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman and a Dubai resident for 11 years, captured this awe-inspiring view of the city from the top of the Burj Khalifa. From the vision of its leaders to the spirit of its people, he says Dubai stands as living proof that anything is possible when you choose to make it happen. “Behold the present — and the promise — of Dubai.”

Look: Magical sunsets, tranquil lakes and urban wonders

2m read