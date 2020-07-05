1 of 10
Facebook's indifference towards hate speech has irked companies world over and they have finally decided to pull out advertising revenue from the social platform. Here are some of the companies. Starbucks Corp. The U.S. coffee chain said it would pause advertising on all social media platforms while it continues discussions internally, with media partners and civil rights organizations.
Unilever Plc. The consumer goods company said it will stop advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the United States for the rest of the year, citing “divisiveness and hate speech during this polarized election period in the U.S.”
Adidas AG. The German sportswear giant said it and subsidiary Reebok will pause advertising on Facebook and Instagram globally throughout July.
Coca-Cola Co. The beverage maker will pause paid advertising on all social media platforms globally for at least 30 days, Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said in a statement.
Merck & Co. The drugmaker said it was stopping ads on Facebook and Instagram and was monitoring the actions Facebook takes.
The North Face. The outdoor brand, a unit of VF Corp, said it would pull out of all Facebook-owned platforms.
Beiersdorf AG. The Nivea cream maker said it was pausing ads for all its brands on Facebook and Instagram throughout July.
Ben & Jerry’s. The ice-cream maker said it would pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States as of July 1.
HP Inc. The computer maker said it was stopping U.S. advertising on Facebook until the platform puts more robust safeguards in place against objectionable content. It added that it was reviewing its social media strategy across all markets and platforms.
Ford Motor Co. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it would pause advertising on all social media platforms in the United States for 30 days, adding that it would evaluate such spending in other regions as well.
