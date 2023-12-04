1 of 12
The city of Lille, northern France. European countries face a blisteringly cold start to the week as temperatures drop below -10C (14F) in parts of Scandinavia and snow grounds planes elsewhere in the region.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 12
The Randers suburb of Vorup, Denmark. | Norway, Sweden and Finland are being hit by deep sub-zero temperatures that are expected to remain for at least another week, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. Meanwhile, rain, sleet and snow are expected across much of Britain and France.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 12
The landscape in Tebbestrup near Randers, Denmark. | The UK's Met Office has implemented a yellow warning for rain in the southwest of the country.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
Much of western Europe is on guard for cold snaps, snow and flash flooding, after air and train services in Germany and the Netherlands were stalled.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 12
People walk at the main train station Hauptbahnhof. | Temperatures in Berlin are set to remain near freezing throughout the week.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 12
A pedestrian during a snow fall in Lille, northern France. | Oslo is forecast to reach as low as -13.5C on Monday, more than 12 degrees below average for the time of year.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 12
Christmas market stalls and the Kremlin's Spasskaya tower in snow-covered Red Square in Moscow. | Wind power output, a key source of electricity in the region, has almost come to a halt, contributing a mere 4.9% of the region's output.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 12
Sweden, normally a net exporter of power, was importing Monday from Germany and Poland to ensure that supplies meet the increase in demand.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 12
A Uniper SE oil-fired plant in the south is also on standby to generate if needed. In relief to the market, Vattenfall AB resumed output at its Ringhals-4 nuclear reactor earlier than planned.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 12
A man surfs the waves on the Eisbach river. | The UK was exporting electricity to Norway, a relatively rare occurrence.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 12
People walk in the snow, ride down a hill on a sledge and enjoy the sun after heavy snowfall hit Bavaria and its capital Munich, Germany, December 3, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 12
Across Europe, a total of 85.1 heating degree days are forecast in the next 1-5 days, well ahead of the 10-year normal of 66.8, according to Maxar. That's a key indication of persistent below-normal temperatures.
Image Credit: Reuters