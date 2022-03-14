1 of 9
Expo 2020 Dubai held its first modest fashion show. Spotlighting 20 Indonesian and two local UAE designers in the spirit of celebrating textiles, art and culture through a unique fashion collaboration. Above, Itang Yunasz, one of the well-known Islamic fashion pioneers. Itang chose to dedicate the show to the traditional Sumba weaving cloth. The Sumba's beauty is shown in the motifs seen in the tradition of handwoven textiles. Each individual fabric is composed of exquisite details that convey the practices of the area—supported by bags from Wulan Gandanegara and shoes by Nefrin shoes.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 9
With an aim to support Indonesian designers heavily affected by the pandemic and in efforts to form a long-term relationship between the Indonesia textiles sector and the UAE. The Indonesia Modest Fashion Day event was held in the Indonesia Pavilion, encompassing a melting pot of the modest fashion industry of Indonesia and the UAE. Besides the fashion shows, the event included a curated performance about Indonesian textiles and a mini-exhibition. Above, Thiffa Qaisty-focuses on modern design with traditional Indonesian materials such as weaving and batik complemented by hand embroidery and sequins. THE SMEs of weavers support Thiffa Qaisty to increase the growth of the local economy.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 9
Nuna Atelier’s eclectic and contemporary Throw-ons are constantly evolving in technique & individuality, creating a unique benchmark for independent designers stemming from the region. Nuna will be matched with artisanal woven Rorokenes bags, Lamops accessories made by mother of pearl shells and Pala Nusantara- the ethical modern wooden watches like no other.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 9
Roemah Kebaya Vielga- home of more than 20 local embroidery craftsmen. The brand focuses on manual embroidery, widely available in the Payakumbuh area, offering feminine soul, beautiful but bold, colourful flower embroideries ranging from soft to bold colours.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 9
Tethuna explores Karawo embroidery from Gorontalo, a unique technique that forms beautiful decorative patterns. The collection is matched with Pala Nusantara wooden watches built upon the love for Nusantara’s heritage, its stories and mythologies.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 9
Fatih Indonesia provides daily men muslimwear with touch of Indonesian culture that directly sourced by Batik Artisan. A brand representing Men muslim lifestyle with elegant and contemporary style.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 9
Ija Kroeng- highlighting the style of the people: Sarong style. Sarong, also known in other Asian countries, offers a laid-back resort-style suitable for free-spirited individuals.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 9
Batik Chic: With the exceptional Indonesian craftsmanship and the rich culture of Indonesia, Batik Chic is constantly raising awareness of Batik and other traditional Indonesian fabrics and preserving the culture in ready to wear.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 9
Dulce by Safiya: An iconic luxury fashion brand specializing in unique designs in the modest fashion space created by Safiya Abdallah. Affordable luxury items offer customizable pieces for every woman. Dulce collection will be made with traditional Indonesian textile by Putrimas and Tenun Pringgasela.
Image Credit: Supplied