People eat lunch at a food court of the Central World department store, after the Thai government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand.
Image Credit: Reuters
People have dinner as they sit next to stuffed panda dolls, used as part of social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Maison Saigon restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand.

People have lunch at a food court inside a hospital after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok.

People have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand.

People sit in a restaurant, as shops and restaurants are allowed to reopen as Italy eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Milan.

Customers wearing protective masks, face-shields and gloves to prevent infections following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, toast glasses at the cheerleader-themed restaurant 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, Japan.


Customers eat lunch next to a table closed for social distancing at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on the day restaurants and theaters were allowed to reopen to the public in Smyrna, Georgia.


A Swedish couple is opening a "COVID-19-safe" pop-up restaurant in a meadow with one chair and one table in Ransater, Sweden. There are no waiters and the food is brought to the table in a basket from the restaurant window via a pulley system

A server is seen with protective gear serving food on a table at a restaurant where they test servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in a safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

People wearing protective masks sit on a terrace of a restaurant, as shops and restaurants are allowed to reopen as Italy eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Milan.
