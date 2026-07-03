Move over, Messi! Robot footballers thrill crowds

Humanoid robots competed in autonomous football matches at RoboCup 2026 in Incheon, South Korea, showcasing major advances in artificial intelligence and robotics. Unlike remote-controlled machines, the robots make their own decisions during games, while humans only relay the referee's commands.

Founded in 1997, RoboCup aims to develop a fully autonomous robot team capable of defeating the FIFA World Cup champions by 2050. Researchers say rapid AI progress is bringing that goal closer, and spectators believe robot football could one day become a popular sport with its own dedicated fans