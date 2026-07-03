GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
PHOTOS
PHOTOS

Move over, Messi! Robot footballers thrill crowds

AI-powered robot footballers entertain crowds at RoboCup in South Korea

Last updated:
Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Robots take part in a football match at RoboCup 2026, a robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) competition in Incheon.
Robots take part in a football match at RoboCup 2026, a robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) competition in Incheon.
AFP

Humanoid robots competed in autonomous football matches at RoboCup 2026 in Incheon, South Korea, showcasing major advances in artificial intelligence and robotics. Unlike remote-controlled machines, the robots make their own decisions during games, while humans only relay the referee's commands.

Founded in 1997, RoboCup aims to develop a fully autonomous robot team capable of defeating the FIFA World Cup champions by 2050. Researchers say rapid AI progress is bringing that goal closer, and spectators believe robot football could one day become a popular sport with its own dedicated fans

Related Topics:
technologyFIFA World CupFIFA

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between France and Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 30, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mbappe passes Ronaldo, closes on Messi's record

3m read
For Messi, the record is just the latest line in a career. His first strike in the match took him beyond Germany’s Miroslav Klose at 16 World Cup goals, before he extended the tally to 18 with his late finish.

Shakira cheers as Messi breaks World Cup record

2m read
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria at Dallas Stadium on June 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Lionel Messi breaks historic World Cup scoring record

2m read
Talent matters. Fitness matters. Coaching matters. But according to one sports psychologist, there is a whole other game happening on the pitch that most of us never see, and it is happening entirely inside the players' heads.

Why Messi sees football differently from everyone

4m read