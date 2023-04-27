1 of 14
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's White House visit ended on a high note when he sang Don McLean's "American Pie" to great applause. The state dinner held in Yoon's honor at the White House by US President Joe Biden had a roster of celebrity attendees.
On a perfect spring evening, guests entered the White House by strolling through the Jacqueline Kennedy garden in the East Wing and being directed to a cocktail reception before dinner in the East Room, where tables were topped with towering centerpieces of cherry tree boughs in full bloom. Above: South Korean baseball pitcher Chan Ho Park (L) and Rie Park .
Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie, headlined the list of big names at the dinner. Jolie was joined by her date for the night, 21-year-old son Maddox, who said that his favorite thing about Seoul was “the people.”
South Korea's first lady Kim Keon Hee wore a cream-colored jacket over her gown, which was also cream coloured. Above: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd L) and his wife Kim Keon Hee (L) pose with US President Joe Biden (2nd R) and US First Lady Jill Biden (R) at the State Dinner.
First lady Jill Biden wore a mauve sheath gown by celebrity Lebanese designer Reem Acra. The First Lady, who oversaw planning for the administration's second state dinner, recruited Korean American celebrity chef Edward Lee to whip up a Korean-inspired menu. Above: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the State dinner.
Broadway's Lea Salonga, one of the night's entertainers, confessed as she arrived that she was “freaking out” over the whole experience, allowing, “It feels like being in the middle of a fairy tale.”
Also among the nearly 200 guests were Arthur Blank, a co-founder of Home Depot; “Pachinko” author Min Jin Lee; former Major League Baseball pitcher Chan Ho Park. Above: Korean-American author Min Jin Lee and her husband Christopher A. Duffy arrive at the venue.
Prominent leaders of South Korean businesses, including LG Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., and Hyundai Motor Co. gathered at the White House. Above: Jay Y. Lee, co-vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Company.
LG's Koo Kwang Mo, Jae Y. Lee of Samsung, and Hyundai Chairman Chung Euisun and President Chung Kisun were among the executives who received the coveted invitations. Above: Kisun Chung, president and chief executive officer of HD Hyundai Co., arrives at the dinner.
Joining them were Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Inc., Walter Cho, the chair of Korean Air Lines Co., Hyun Joon Cho, the chairman of Hyosung Corp. The attendance of the business executives underscored attempts by the White House to balance requirements in the multibillion dollar Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips and Science Act conditioning tax incentives and subsidies on US production against allies like South Korea and Europe, who have pushed for looser regulations that can benefit their companies. Above: Chairperson of the CJ Group Jay-Hyun Lee.
"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines were also among the celebrity attendees of the night.
Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim also scored an invite.
As for the menu, Chef Lee is known for putting his Korean stamp on American food. A crabcake appetizer was served with a cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel and cucumber slaw dressed with a vinaigrette made using gochujang, a red chili paste and a bowl of chilled yellow squash soup. The braised beef short rib main course was paired with sorghum-glazed carrots and served on a bed of grits made from butter beans instead of corn. Above: US President Joe Biden, second left, speaks at a toast with Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's president.
Dessert was a deconstructed banana split, an American classic, featuring lemon bar ice cream, caramelized bananas, fresh berries and mint ginger snap cookie crumble drizzled with a caramel sauce infused with doenjang, a fermented soybean paste. Above: US actor and singer Norm Lewis performs at the event.
