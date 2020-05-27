1 of 5
Paris: A romantic dinner for two. The wine is excellent, the food delicious. It's almost like the good old days. Except for the giant, see-through lampshades on your heads.
Image Credit: AP
For restaurant owners worrying how they can welcome back customers but keep them safe from COVID-19, a French designer has created a cylinder of transparent plastic that hangs from a cable on the ceiling, much like a lampshade. A scoop cut out of the back allows diner to sit and stand up without having to bend over double.
Christophe Gernigon, who invented the device, called the Plex'Eat, said the designs already on the market looked like booths in prison visiting rooms, so were not inviting for customers.
France is starting to relax some of the restrictions it imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Shops and hairdressers have re-opened, and some children are back at school.
But the government has yet to give the green light for the re-opening of restaurant and bars because they pose particular problems for disease control.
